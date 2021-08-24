Ei in Genshin Impact: Could she be the Raiden Shogun (Baal) 

Genshin Impact 2.1's trailer has just been released, revealing tons of new information about the upcoming addition to the game. A key scene in the video may have revealed Raiden Shogun's (Baal) true name.

Fans have picked up on this and have been speculating about the true identity of Raiden Ei, ever since the trailer's release. There have been hints in Genshin Impact's lore, and leaks can provide a better picture of who Raiden Ei is, though the truth may still lie in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact: Is Ei the Raiden Shogun (Baal)

so yae called Raiden as "Ei" in the trailer, what are y'all theories about this? could this be raiden's real name? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dVBgNFSwtQ — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 20, 2021

During the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer, Yae Sakura refers to the Raiden Shogun (Baal) as Ei while speaking to the Traveler. She questions him, asking if he believes his ambition is enough to shake Ei's will.

This may have been the reveal of Raiden Shogun's true name, though others like Venti and Zhongli know her as Baal. As an Archon, Raiden Shogun has many titles, but Ei might be her name in the human world. This is somewhat similar to Zhongli leaving behind the name "Morax."

RAIDEN SHOGUN NAME REVEALL - Ei



mihoyo really went, since her name in Honkai is mei, why wont we just take off the "m" 😭😭😭. jokes aside,I think they named her Ei, just like her cons' reference style from the kanji character of the word Eternity; Ei#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/aMkTkqg4n3 — gelo🦊 | future yae miko haver🌸 (@foxyyae) August 20, 2021

The truth of the Raiden Shogun's identity is still a mystery, as she is an enigma even to those in Inazuma. Some worship and follow her as she pursues eternity while others resist her rule and try to break free, but fans have yet to see the world from her perspective.

In a quote, Ayaka ponders how Baal seems to be lonely on her path to eternity, while Kazuha harbors resentment for her actions in the Vision Hunt decree. If Ei is her true identity, it remains hidden from most, though it seems that Yae Miko may have some intimate information about the Shogun.

Players will likely learn this information during Genshin Impact 2.1 as they clash against the Electro Archon herself.

Genshin Impact leaks: Raiden Ei bossfight and more

'not simply Ei, and not merely Raiden Shogun' 😮 pic.twitter.com/8FvhO0um2F — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 20, 2021

Genshin Impact characters provide a namecard for the player to use once they have reached Friendship level 10. These cards usually provide some extra information about the character.

Raiden Shogun's (Baal) namecard gives some extra information that may be a spoiler as to the identity of Ei.

"Not simply Ei, and not merely the Raiden Shogun. Observe yourself also with one stormy eye, and you will someday reach a breakthrough."

This quote may indicate that Ei and the Raiden Shogun are merely two sides to the same person, and that there is an even deeper mystery hidden within.

An upcoming possible boss in Genshin Impact (Image via Honey Impact )

Other leaks have shown that Raiden Ei will feature as a boss fight during a future update. This boss uses the same icon as the Raiden Shogun (Baal), giving more credence to the idea that they are parts of the same person. Fans will likely discover the truth about Ei during Genshin Impact 2.1 and solve this mystery.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is full of secrets and the trailer has given players a lot to think about. This upcoming update will definitely answer a lot of questions about Inazuma.

