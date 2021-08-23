Genshin Impact Anniversary: Date, confirmed rewards and events revealed so far

Genshin Impact will celebrate its one-year anniversary soon. This is a special occasion for any gacha game, which is why players around the world are eagerly waiting for it.

Interestingly, the recent 2.1 livestream for Genshin Impact didn't reveal much about the anniversary. Instead, it mainly focused on new character banners, weapons and events.

Having said that, it is safe to assume that miHoYo is hiding a lot under its sleeves for Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary. From events and free rewards, here's everything confirmed so far.

Genshin Impact anniversary events and rewards confirmed so far

Genshin Impact released worlwide on 28 September 2020. Hence, the new content for the anniversary celebration will most likely arrive on September 28 itself.

In the 2.1 livestream, it was confirmed that there will be a log-in event called Passage of Clouds and Stars. By logging in, players can collect ten Intertwined Fates. Other events during the Anniversary period are expected to reward players with 2,270 Primogems.

In total, players can make 23 free wishes during the log-in event in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, they might not be able to pull for Baal with these wishes as her banner will be replaced by Kokomi's banner on September 22.

There will be another web event that will engrave 50,000 player wishes in a Paimon block. However, there's no information on the exact working of this event yet.

Lastly, miHoYo has confirmed that the double crystal bonus will reset with the 2.1 patch. This implies that players will get double Genesis Crystals on their first purchase following the update.

It is worth noting that the one-year anniversary will happen during the Moonchase Merriment Festival. The festival itself consists of several unique events, such as Moonchase Charm, Lunar Realm and Mystmoon Chest.

Genshin Impact might reveal more anniversary-related information soon

A majority of players seem disappointed that Genshin Impact is giving just 23 wishes for the celebration of its one-year anniversary.

However, miHoYo will soon be taking part in Gamescom for some valuable news updates on Genshin Impact.

Geoff Keighley talked about the same on Twitter:

Wednesday, tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live for special news updates for @GenshinImpact



Streaming live at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/Az8t6aVbp3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

While some believe that Genshin Impact's segment will talk about an Xbox release, others are confident that the developers will use the stage to talk about the upcoming anniversary.

