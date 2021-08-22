Anne Yatco & Miyuki Sawashiro to voice Raiden Shogun (Baal) in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal, is the Electro Archon in Genshin Impact Inazuma. She plays an essential role in the Archon Quest and is a highly anticipated playable character in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

Raiden Shogun's banner is confirmed to be the first event banner in Genshin Impact version 2.1, alongside her trusty aide, Kujou Sara. In addition to her Electro abilities and position as an Archon, fans would also love to wish for her because of her voice actress. After all, voice plays a vital role in animation to express the characters' emotions, personalities and feelings.

Raiden Shogun's voice actresses in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun's voice actress revealed in the livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

English voice actress

Anne Yatco as Raiden Shogun in the English version (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the English version, Raiden Shogun was dubbed by Anne Yatco, one of the most well-known voices in the industry. Before Raiden Shogun, Anne Yatco had already voiced herself as three NPCs in Genshin Impact, including Hiiragi Chisato, Matsuzaka and Mahiru.

Genshin Impact players may still remember Hiiragi Chisato as she appears in the Archon Quest Chapter 2 Act 1 in Inazuma. This shows that Anne Yatco had already immersed herself in the Genshin Impact world and could bring the best performance as Raiden Shogun.

Aside from Genshin Impact, Anne Yatco also voiced other popular anime characters like Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen, Cosmo and Six Eyes in Beastars and Rosalie from I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level.

I’m SO EXCITED to announce I voice a few NPC’s in @GenshinImpact 2.0! I play Hiiragi Chisato (left), Matsuzaka (top right), Mahiru (bottom right), and a few others. Thanks to MiHoYo, @FormosaInteract and @ChrisFaiella for bringing me on! #GenshinImpact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/hCkErsYhxD — Anne Yatco 💌🐍🌹🔨👻🔬 (@annejyatco) July 22, 2021

Japanese voice actress

Miyuki Sawashiro as Raiden Shogun in the Japanese version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Miyuki Sawashiro voiced Raiden Shogun in the Japanese version. She is undoubtedly a veteran of the voice-acting world as she has already worked as one for more than 20 years.

She has acted for more than 100 characters in television animation, not combining theatrical animation and video games. Some of her most popular anime characters are Sinon from Sword Art Online: Alicization, Kyoko Honda in Fruits Basket, Kirari Momobami and Ririka Momobami from Kakegurui XX.

Miyuki Sawashiro hasn't voiced any of the characters in Genshin Impact before version 2.1 as Anne Yatco. However, she had voiced Raiden Mei, a character of similar design to Raiden Shogun, in Honkai Impact 3rd. Honkai Impact 3rd is another game by miHoYo, published years before it released Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun's event banner will be released on September 1, after the maintenance of Genshin Impact version 2.1 has ended. Kujou Sara will also be joining Raiden Shogun in the banner as the promoted 4-star character.

Edited by Sabine Algur