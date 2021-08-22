Kujou Sara is an interesting 4-star unit that will accompany the Raiden Shogun on their way to Genshin Impact 2.1.

More specifically, she will be an Electro Bow user with some ATK stims in her kit. Appropriately enough, she will be available in Genshin Impact 2.1 in the same banner as the Raiden Shogun, which means that players pulling for the latter will inevitably pull some copies of Kujou Sara.

Practically everything has been revealed about her. Genshin Impact players can learn about her voice actors, moves, in-game abilities, and prospective release in Genshin Impact. Anybody interested in pulling for Baal will likely benefit from knowing more about her underling.

Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, gameplay, talents, and more info unveiled

Baal and Kujou Sara will be on the same banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Kujou Sara isn't a 5-star character, she's still likely to be useful in Genshin Impact. It will be easier to raise her Constellation levels, which could make her useful if she's in the same lineup with a unit like the Raiden Shogun.

Voice actors

Kujou Sara's voice actors, as seen in the 2.1 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

All of Kujou Sara's voice actors have been revealed to Genshin Impact fans. Her English voice actor is Jeannie Tirado while her Japanese voice will be provided by Asami Seto. The Chinese and Korean voice actors are Yang Menglu and Mun Ji-yeong, respectively.

Jeannie Tirado has voiced popular characters like female Byleth from "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," Android 21 from "Dragon Ball Legends," and Claudia Strike from "Final Fantasy VII Remake."

Asami Seto has voiced popular characters, such as Raphtalia from "The Rising of the Shield Hero," Yui Michimiya from "Haikyu," and Sonia Blanche from "Shining Resonance."

Gameplay

Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro Bow user with several interesting qualities. In her Crowfeather Cover state, her Charged Attack can leave a Crowfeather behind upon hitting a foe. The Crowfeather Cover is activated by her Elemental Skill.

The Crowfeather Cover state lasts for 18 seconds. The Crowfeathers will deal Electro DMG (Tengu Juurai: Ambush) whilst also giving the active character an ATK Bonus from Kujou Sara's base ATK. This ATK Bonus lasts for six seconds. The cooldown for this Elemental Skill is 10 seconds.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst summons a few bolts of lightning (Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster), which deals AOE Electro DMG. It summons one lightning bolt first, before summoning four more around it. It can also give the active party member an ATK bonus similar to the Elemental Skill. The Elemental Burst has a cooldown of 20 seconds and an Energy Cost of 80.

Talents

Kujou Sara seems like an interesting character in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara has plenty of interesting talents to go over. Her first Passive Talent is rather unspectacular, but allows her expeditions in Inazuma to take 25% less time.

Her second Passive Talent makes it so that her Charged Attacks take 60% less time when she is in the Crowfeather Cover state.

Kujou Sara's final Passive Talent will give all party members 1.2 Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge she gets. Kujou Sara can recharge her energy every three seconds.

Constellations

Kujou Sara's Constellations will prove helpful to players (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Constellation makes it so that whenever her Elemental Skill triggers Tengu Juurai and gives party members an ATK bonus, its cooldown is decreased by one second after every three seconds. This is also applicable when she hits a foe during that period.

Kujou Sara's second Constellation makes it so that whenever she uses her Elemental Skill, a weak Crowfeather will spawn at her original location for 30% of the DMG.

The third and fifth Constellations have the same effects as all other Genshin Impact characters' respective Constellations. Here, it increases the level of her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill by three, respectively, while also increasing their maximum upgrade level to 15.

Her later Constellations help out Baal a bit, interestingly enough (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara's fourth Constellation in Genshin Impact increases the number of stormclusters from her Elemental Burst from four to six.

Her final Constellation in Genshin Impact makes it so that any characters who have their ATK increased by Tengu Juurai will have their Crit DMG increased by 60%. This increase in Crit DMG is only applicable in case of Electro DMG.

Banner

Kujou Sara will be released alongside Baal (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara will accompany the Raiden Shogun on a banner for Genshin Impact 2.1. This banner will be known as "Reign of Serenity," and will start on September 1 2021. Akin to other banners, it will last for 21 days.

The other two 4-star characters for the banner haven't been officially revealed.

