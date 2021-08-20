Genshin Impact 2.1 banners: Raiden Shogun (Baal), Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and Aloy in September

Genshin Impact 2.0 was a major update that revealed Inazuma. Along with it comes several new characters for players to look forward to. Other than the exciting characters, Genshin Impact 2.1 will also feature two new islands in Inazuma. Previously, players could only access three islands in the Electro region.

Other than that, the next version will also feature some exciting events and new World Quests to look forward to. Players who enjoy exploring the open world are definitely in for a treat.

Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.1

Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

Before the beta of Genshin Impact 2.1 started, miHoYo teased the upcoming characters. They are Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and a cross-over character, Aloy.

Aloy will not be obtainable via the event banner and instead will be given out for free to all players. PlayStation players will have their hands on Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.1, while the rest will get their Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2. As for the other three characters, miHoYo finally revealed their upcoming banners.

Due to technical problems, the special preview program scheduled at 09:00AM(UTC-4) on August 20, 2021 will be postponed to at 09:30 AM (UTC-4). Paimon would like to thank you for your patience and understanding. See you guys on the official Twitch Channel soon! — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

Despite the English livestream being delayed, fans have found their way to get the information they want via other language livestreams.

In the stream on August 20, 2021, miHoYo announced the details for the upcoming new characters. The first banner in Genshin Impact 2.1 is Raiden Shogun (Baal), while the second banner will feature Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Baal Banner is first with Sara

Kokomi Banner is after#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/Frw3JyDMJd — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) August 20, 2021

This is exciting news for players who have been preparing to use the Electro Archon. Not only her but the new 4-star character, Kujou Sara, will also be featured with her. Raiden Shogun is a Polearm character with Electro Vision. Kokomi uses the Catalyst with Hydro Vision, while Kujou Sara is an Electro Bow user.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is expected to be released on September 1, 2021. So players have around 2 weeks to prepare for these upcoming characters.

