Genshin Impact reveals four new characters for the next major update

With Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream coming to a close, fans are quite excited with the plethora of content that they can look forward to in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is going to be a big one; not only will it be expanding on the Raiden Shogun storyline, but to elaborate on the narrative further, new locations will also be getting added to Inazuma.

Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/G60Np4kGHt#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

Apart from the world and quest expansion, what’s getting Genshin Impact fans even more hyped is the arrival of three new playable characters along with Raiden Shogun.

Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy will be joining Raiden Shogun in the upcoming patch, which will go live in the first week of September or on September 1 if players go by previous update trends.

Here is what we know about the release dates of the upcoming additions to the Genshin Impact roster.

Kokomi, Kujou Sara, Aloy, and Raiden Shogun will make their way to the Genshin Impact banner

Genshin Impact - Initial Top-Up Bonus Reset



After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.



View details here:https://t.co/gWr0VxDS6e#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ipgHAXgv9j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

1) Raiden Shogun

The vessel of Baal, the Electric Archon of Inazuma, has been one of the most anticipated character releases in the game ever since she was revealed a couple of months ago.

Based on previous Genshin Impact datamine reports which have now been confirmed via the livestream event, Raiden Shogun will be sharing a banner with Kujou Sara when patch 2.1 officially drops and will be available from day 1 onwards.

2) Kujou Sara

As mentioned earlier, Kujou Sara will be sharing a banner with Raiden Shogun, which will be available from the day Genshin Impact patch 2.1 goes live.

The bow user will be carrying an electro vision and will be introduced as one who serves Baal and supports her “Vision Hunt Decree”, leading troops whose purpose is to seize Vision.

3) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Unlike Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara’s banner, the livestream announced that the banner for Kokomi will come at a later date in Genshin Impact’s patch 2.1.

The resourceful leader and military advisor of the Sangonomiya resistance will most probably be playable from September 21, as that is when her banner is expected to go live according to the leaks.

4) Aloy

The arrival of Aloy will mark the crossover event between Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn. It has also been officially announced that the five-star bow user will be going live in patch 2.1 but for PlayStation only.

Fortunately, she will be introduced in patch 2.2 for everyone else and will be boasting the cryo element.

Edited by Ashish Yadav