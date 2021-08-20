Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals new Kokomi gameplay - All abilities showcased

Kokomi will arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.1 update. The upcoming patch is right around the corner, and miHoYo has even announced the preview livestream for it.

The first character expected to be released in patch 2.1 is Baal, the Electro Archon. Soon after, players will witness Kokomi, a five-star Hydro character.

Leaks have revealed a lot about Kokomi, creating massive hype around the character in the Genshin Impact community.

Kokomi's attack talents in Genshin Impact

Kokomi is a Catalyst user like Mona. Accordingly, she deals Hydro damage from a distance in the form of swimming fish. Her Charged and Plunging attacks are slightly better as they deal Hydro AoE damage.

Elemental Skill - Kurage's Oath

With her Elemental Skill, Kokomi can fulfill the role of a healer in Genshin Impact. She summons a Bake-Kurage that heals her allies. In the process, however, Kokomi gets inflicted with the wet status like Barbara.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth noting that the Bake-Kurage deals Hydro DMG to nearby enemies and heals nearby party members. The healing is based on Kokomi's max HP.

Elemental Burst - Nereid's Ascension

Kokomi's Elemental Burst is certainly the most interesting skill in her kit. She initially deals massive Hydro DMG, and then gets coated in a Ceremonial Garment made out of water.

When wearing this garment, Kokomi's Normal and Charged attack DMG increases based on her max HP. Furthermore, when these attacks hit opponents, she restores HP for all party members. Again, this healing is dependent on her max HP.

On Twitter, Genshin Impact 24X7 revealed how the aforementioned abilities look on the field:

Hence, it is safe to assume that players will have to build Kokomi in a manner that maximizes her HP.

Alongside being a great healer, many believe that she will be able to play the role of a main DPS as well. This is mainly because she gets a Hydro DMG bonus during ascension.

Kokomi's passive talents

Kokomi's Tamanooya's Casket talent refreshes the duration of the Bake-Kurage if she uses Nereid's Ascension.

Kokomi gets a huge buff in her Normal and Charged attacks with the Song of Pearls talent. While wearing the Ceremonial Garment, she receives a massive DMG increase based on 15% of her Healing Bonus.

The Princess of Watatsumi talent decreases swimming stamina consumption for party members by 20%.

Lastly, the Flawless Strategy talent gives a 25% healing bonus with an unfortunate 100% decrease in Crit Rate. This passive talent is also one of the reasons that many players are skeptical about using Kokomi as a main DPS.

A fan-made render of Kokomi in Genshin Impact (Image via lumie_lumie)

All in all, Sangonomiya Kokomi seems like an interesting Genshin Impact character. Her banner will most likely arrive in the second phase of the 2.1 patch. This is also near the game's annual anniversary, and players around the world are super excited about it.

