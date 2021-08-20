Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) buffed, Kokomi’s stats adjusted

Recent Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have stated that Kokomi's stats have been adjusted and that the Raiden Shogun (Baal), has had her Elemental Burst buffed.

It's great news for aspiring Baal owners while being nothing special for Kokomi mains.

On one hand, Kokomi is stronger as a DPS unit. On the other hand, her Elemental Skill was technically nerfed as far as healing goes. By comparison, Baal just received a flat buff on her Elemental Burst's DPS capabilities, according to recent Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks.

Everything in the beta is always subject to change. It's happened in the past, and it will happen again in the future. It's possible that Kokomi could get buffed in the future, although there's no guarantee that it could happen.

Their release date is about a month from now, so Genshin Impact players don't have to wait long to play as these two fan-favorites.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) and Kokomi adjustments

Recently, Genshin Impact leakers have found some changes between Baal and Kokomi's stats. Particularly, Baal's Elemental Burst has had its DMG buffed and Kokomi got her stats buffed, but her Elemental Skill nerfed.

Ultimately, it's a buff to Baal and an adjustment towards Kokomi.

As this data still stems from Genshin Impact's beta, it's still subject to change in the final release.

As it stands now, Genshin Impact players have a good idea of how worthwhile both units are going to be for their teams.

Baal's buffs

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu



Her burst skill had a buff on the Resolve Bonus field.



Previous: 7.00% Initial/0.87% ATK DMG Per Stack

New: 7.00% Initial/1.31% ATK DMG Per Stack pic.twitter.com/6RF7N2ObpN — Dim (@dimbreath) August 12, 2021

Fittingly for the Electro Archon, Baal has gotten stronger. She seems to be an even stronger unit to pull for thanks to the recent buff to her Elemental Burst. The buff solely applies to the Resolve Bonus she used to receive after activating her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

It still does the same initial bonus, but the ATK DMG per stack was buffed. In the Tweet above, Genshin Impact players can see that there's a 0.44 increase in ATK DMG per Stack for a Lv. 10 Elemental Burst.

This buff applies to all levels of Baal's Elemental Burst. The initial damage always stays the same, with the ATK DMG per stack increasing by a noticeable amount across the board.

This essentially means that the Raiden Shogun will deal even more damage than she was previously capable of doing in Genshin Impact.

Kokomi's adjustments

[Beta 2.1 preliminary changes - STC]

Her E's healing seems to have been slightly nerfed, but her base stats have also been increased.



Lv1:

910 HP -> 1049 HP

17 ATK -> 18 ATK

48 DEF -> 51 DEF#GenshinImpact #Kokomi — abc64 (@abc64real) August 12, 2021

Essentially, Kokomi became slightly tankier with a little extra ATK in exchange for some of her healing capabilities regarding her Elemental Skill.

The Elemental Skill still scales off ATK, rather than HP. However, the small increase in ATK doesn't necessarily make up for the overall smaller healing output.

For example, Kokomi's Elemental Skill used to heal 5.71% ATK + 550 at Talent Lv. 1. Now, it heals 4.4% ATK + 424 at the same level. The overall trend stays the same throughout every level. For example, the old Lv. 15 did 13.57% + 1737 instead of the modern 10.45% + 1338.

If it did heal based on Max HP like it says, it would heal more anyways thanks to the stat adjustments. At the very least, it makes her more potent as a DPS unit, especially since her Elemental Burst remains unchanged.

