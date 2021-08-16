Genshin Impact banners schedule in upcoming 2.1 update

Three new characters are coming to Genshin Impact’s banners in version 2.1, and leaks have revealed exactly when they’ll be available.

According to leaks, Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, and Kokomi will all become playable characters in version 2.1. Genshin Impact players have already seen these characters in Inazuma’s storyline.

Now, players just need to wait until September 2021 to begin summoning these Inazuma natives.

Character banner release dates for Genshin Impact 2.1

There will likely be two character banners in Genshin Impact 2.1, and players should have three weeks each to summon from them.

The first banner will feature Baal, the Raiden Shogun, as its exclusive 5-star character. The 4-star character Kujou Sara will also be released on this banner with increased drop rates.

When Baal’s banner ends, Kokomi will take the spotlight as the next featured 5-star.

Raiden Shogun & Kujou Sara banner release date

"Her Excellency seeks to rid herself of the mundane delusions of the world, but only in an attempt to overcome the cycle of life and death. " — Kitsune Saiguu



◆ #RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

◆ Her Eternal Excellency

◆ Electro

◆ Imperatrix Umbrosa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a7N0awfu5p — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

"I must admit, #KujouSara is an opponent that cannot be taken lightly. " — Sangonomiya Kokomi



◆ Kujou Sara ‧ Crowfeather Kaburaya

◆ General of the Tenryou Commission

◆ Electro

◆ Flabellum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/09aJMD0s8r — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara will be released on September 1st in Genshin Impact. This banner should start in tandem with the version 2.1 release.

Baal and Sara are both confirmed Electro characters in Genshin Impact. Baal will likely be a polearm-user, while Sara will become the second Electro bow-user behind Fischl.

Based on past banners, it’s safe to assume two other 4-star characters will be featured alongside Kujou Sara on this banner. These characters are unknown for now, but players may learn more during the 2.1 livestream, which is expected for August 20.

Kokomi banner release date

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Sangonomiya Kokomi will be released in the second banner of version 2.1 of Genshin Impact. Leaks predict her release date to be September 21, 2021.

Though rather astonishing, Kokomi will likely be the third Hydro-catalyst user in Genshin Impact. Once she’s released, there will be five total Hydro characters in the game, meaning over half of them will use the same weapons.

Leaks are yet to predict the featured 4-star characters under Kokomi’s banner. Rumors circulated that Thoma might be a new character in 2.1. Gorou, also, would make sense as he’s a member of Kokomi’s resistance.

For the time being however, there’s no solid evidence that either of these upcoming characters will appear in the 2.1 banners.

New 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Fumetsu Gekka



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/Vo5FebpLq4 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Grasscutter's Light



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/GRT5VqE6IN — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

Fumetsu Gekka and Grasscutter's Light are two 5-star weapons expected for version 2.1. According to more recent leaks, these weapons have been renamed Everlasting Moonglow and Engulfing Lightning, respectively.

To get these weapons, it's likely that players will have to use their wishes on the upcoming weapon banners. The exact release dates for these weapons are unconfirmed. However, because of past banner trends, players can likely assume when these banners will take place.

Since Raiden Shogun is set to be a polearm-user, it's likely that the Engulfing Lightning banner will run simultaneously. Likewise, since Kokomi uses a catalyst, the Everlasting Moonglow will likely debut at the same time on September 21.

