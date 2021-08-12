Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kokomi's Elemental Skill, Burst, and gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact introduced Sangonomiya Kokomi in a recent Archon Quest. According to leaks, she will debut as a playable character in 2.1.

Kokomi is confirmed to have a Hydro vision in Genshin Impact and is likely to be a catalyst user. Though she may be the third Hydro-catalyst character in the game, leaks show some rather unique features in her kit. Some leaked videos may have even revealed her gameplay in its entirety.

Leaked videos showcase Kokomi’s elemental abilities in Genshin Impact

A popular leaker in the Genshin Impact community, who goes by the username abc64, recently released a video showing Kokomi’s gameplay.

In the video, players can see the upcoming character’s normal and charged attacks, as well as her elemental abilities.

Disclaimer: All leaked Kokomi gameplay may differ from the finalized version. Players should always be skeptical of leaks until official confirmation.

Kokomi’s Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Kokomi and the bake-kurage in Genshin Impact (Image via abc64)

With her Elemental Skill, Kurage’s Oath, Kokomi summons a creature called “bake-kurage.” In abc64’s video, the bake-kurage is shown to be a jellyfish.

The bake-kurage creates water ripples in the area around it, dealing Hydro damage over its 12-second duration. The jellyfish also heals the active character based on Kokomi’s max HP.

Kokomi’s Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Kokomi’s Elemental Burst, Nereid’s Ascension, creates a Hydro attack that hits enemies around the character. According to leaks, this attack’s damage will scale up to 18.75% of Kokomi’s max HP at talent level 10.

After the attack, Kokomi will wear a Ceremonial Garment, which currently appears as a ring of water on her back. This addition should give Kokomi a max HP-based buff to her attacks and Elemental Skill damage for 10 seconds.

Furthermore, Kokomi’s normal and charged attacks will heal all party members based on her max HP.

Kokomi and the Celestial Garment in Genshin Impact (Image via abc64)

If needed, Kokomi may also be able to run on water while she wears her Ceremonial Garment.

Genshin Impact players are sure to use this ability to aid their exploration, though characters like Mona and Ayaka may be better suited.

Based on her kit, it looks like Kokomi will be a support character in Genshin Impact. Both of her elemental abilities can heal other party members, and her Elemental Skill can deal damage even when she’s off-field.

It’s worth wondering how Kokomi will compare to Barbara, the current Hydro healer in Genshin Impact. With full investment, Kokomi will likely outshine Barbara simply because of her rarity. However, it is much easier to get constellations for the 4-star idol, whose C6 ability makes her very good in the Spiral Abyss.

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Genshin Impact players who are wishing for Kokomi may soon have a powerful healer on their teams. If the leaks are true, players only need to wait until the next version to summon her.

Leakers expect version 2.1 to also have a banner for Baal and Kujou Sara, likely right before Kokomi’s. Many players are sure to wish for the Electro Archon, but those in need of Hydro support can save a few Primogems for Kokomi.

