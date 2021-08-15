Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kokomi’s Elemental Skill, Burst, combat animations, and abilities explained 

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks suggest that Kokomi will be a playable character in version 2.1, with several of her abilities already leaked.

Kokomi has been adjusted several times according to recent Genshin Impact leaks. As everything is not yet finalized, this article will only go through a general overview of what has been leaked and the animations that have been shown thus far.

Several leakers have talked about how disappointing Kokomi is in Genshin Impact, but these subsequent paragraphs will only focus on the objective aspects of the leaks. She has several unique features, particularly the ability to walk on water with her Elemental Burst being active.

Kokomi Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, animations, and abilities explained

The YouTube video above showcases some of Kokomi's animations. It includes her idle animations, all attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact. As the video would confirm, Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst user, with various leaks suggesting that she is a 5-star one at that.

Her animations are elegant and fluid, which perfectly encapsulates her character. The video also goes on to repeat several attacks to give players different angles on what they can expect to see in-game.

There are technically two different sections in the YouTube video shown above, but they both accomplish the same task. Genshin Impact players will be happy to hear that Kokomi looks unique for a Hydro Catalyst user. Her animations are noticeably different from a character like Mona or Barbara.

Kokomi's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

I do not know if this was miHoYo's intention, or if they broke something.



Her scaling may or may not be changed in the future. Beta content is always subject to change. pic.twitter.com/BM4EKbxnf2 — abc64 (@abc64real) July 26, 2021

Kokomi summons a watery jellyfish, dealing Hydro DMG to nearby foes whilst also healing nearby active party members every few seconds. Its duration lasts for 12 seconds, while the cooldown for her Elemental Skill is 20 seconds.

It's vital to mention that the damage and healing is done in ticks, and it's not a burst of any kind. Official translations suggest that it scales off of a character's Max HP, but it does so through ATK in the current beta. It's unknown if this will change in the future.

There are no health thresholds or anything like that for deciding if her Elemental Skill heals allies or damages enemies like with Sayu's Elemental Burst.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

[Beta 2.1 - STC]

"Does Kokomi sustain fall damage while she's falling into water and her burst is up?"#GenshinImpact #Kokomi pic.twitter.com/hAmwtTXC9M — abc64 (@abc64real) August 12, 2021

Kokomi dons a Ceremonial Garment, which increases the DMG for her Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Elemental Skill based on her Max HP. Her Normal and Charged Attacks heal nearby party members if she hits a foe.

Kokomi's resistance to interruption also increases, and she is allowed to move on water as if it were land. However, all of these effects vanish if Kokomi is swapped out. Her Elemental Burst lasts for 10 seconds in Genshin Impact and costs 70 Energy. It has a cooldown of 18 seconds.

It's worth noting that players can die of fall damage when landing on water as the Elemental Burst is active as shown in the Tweet above.

Kokomi's Passive Talents

Her first Passive Talent makes it so that whenever she uses her Elemental Burst while her Elemental Skill is still active, the latter's duration will be refreshed.

Kokomi's second Passive Talent is also connected to her Elemental Burst. This time, her Normal and Charged Attack DMG Bonus is increased, its based on 15% of whatever her Healing Bonus is.

Her third Passive Talent in Genshin Impact decreases Stamina consumption whilst swimming by 20% for all party members. It doesn't stack with similar effects.

She also has another Passive Talent, which gives her a flat 25% Healing Bonus, but it also decreases her CRIT Rate by 100%.

Kokomi's Constellations

The first Constellation involves her Elemental Burst. It makes it so that her final Normal Attack deals 30% of her Max HP in the form of Hydro DMG.

The next Constellation gives her further Healing Bonuses for allies with 50% or less HP. Her Elemental Skill will heal an extra 4.5% of her Max HP, while her Elemental Burst will heal an extra 0.6% of her Max HP.

Kokomi's third Constellation in Genshin Impact increases her Elemental Burst level by three and makes its maximum upgrade level 15.

Her fourth Constellation is also connected to her Elemental Burst. This time, she has 10% more Normal Attack SPD and her Normal Attacks that connect with a foe give her 0.8 Energy (once every 0.2 seconds).

Kokomi's fifth Constellation in Genshin Impact increases her Elemental Skill's level by three and makes level 15 its maximum upgrade.

Her final Constellation in Genshin Impact is yet again related to her Elemental Burst. This time, she gains 40% extra Hydro DMG for four seconds whenever her Normal and Charged Attacks heal an ally with 80%+ HP.

