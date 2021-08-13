Who are the 7 Archons in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's Seven Archons are some of the most powerful and influential characters in the entire game.

The Seven Archons are sometimes also referred to as The Seven. The two names are interchangeable, yet they both represent one of the most important groups of individuals in all of Genshin Impact. They're integral to the seven major nations found in Genshin Impact and possess an item known as the Gnosis.

This very item gives them a connection to a place known as Celestia and is considered to be more advanced than a mere Vision. Unsurprisingly, it's an essential part of the Archon Quests, with the player failing to get the first two Archons thus far. It should be noted that this article will only focus on the current seven Archons, and not on past ones.

The Seven Archons in Genshin Impact

The Archon's connection to Celestria is still shady (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, there are seven Archons in Genshin Impact. Two of them are playable, with another one planned to be playable in the future. Other than that, they're major characters within the Archon questline in Genshin Impact. They're some of the most enigmatic yet significant characters in the storyline.

Barbatos, The Anemo Archon

Lord Barbatos is also known as Venti (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbatos is better known as Venti to most Genshin Impact players. He is a playable 5-star Anemo Bow user, and he represents Freedom in Mondstadt. He ascended into his current position 2,600 years ago, which also makes him one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact.

He is one of three Archons that are currently seen in the game. He's the first one that the players meet in the Archon quest, and he, unfortunately, has his Gnosis stolen by Signora. He's the weakest Archon, particularly because of his free spirit.

Morax, The Geo Archon

Zhongli as he appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Morax is sometimes referred to as the Rex Lapis, but Genshin Impact players know him better as Zhongli. He's over 6,000 years old, which makes him the oldest character in Genshin Impact thus far. Morax represents the ideal of Contracts in Liyue.

He's a major character in the Liyue Archon questline and is the second of the Seven Archons met in the game. Unlike Venti, he willingly gives up his Gnosis to Signora as part of a contract. He wanted to see if Liyue could move on without him, and it appeared as though they were more than capable of doing so.

Baal, the Electro Archon

The Raiden Shogun will be a playable character in Genshin Impact soon (Image via miHoYo)

Baal is an upcoming playable character and is sometimes referred to as the Raiden Shogun. Unlike the prior two Archons, it's unknown how old Baal is. She also hasn't lost her Gnosis yet, and her portion of the Archon Quest isn't fully released yet.

She's known as the God of Eternity and keeps Inazuma on a tight leash. She infamously issued the Vision Hunt decree, which makes her seen more as an antagonist than an ally like the previous two Archons were.

The God of Wisdom, the Dendro Archon

Cyno is a playable character who comes from Sumeru, but the God of Wisdom's appearance is unknown (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The God of Wisdom's name hasn't yet been revealed to the player, but they are the youngest among the Seven Archons. He only ascended 500 years ago, after the God of the Woods became the only casualty in the Khaenri'ah conflict.

He is a male but has no known model at the moment. He can be found in Sumeru, an unreleased location.

The God of Justice, the Hydro Archon

The Oceanid originally came from Fontaine (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Like with the God of Wisdom, there isn't much known about the God of Justice. She's relevant in the Fontaine region and utilizes Hydro, and Dainsleif describes her as:

"The God of Justice lives for the spectacle of the courtroom, seeking to judge all other gods. But even she knows not to make an enemy of the divine."

Murata, the Pyro Archon

Murata's people, as they appear in the manga (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

It's unknown what Murata's real name is, but her current persona is known as Murata. She's also known as the Lady of Fire in Natlan but has little information known about her otherwise. She is the God of War in Genshin Impact.

Her people are seen with slightly tan skin in the few appearances they've had, so it's likely that Murata also has tanned skin.

The Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon

Snezhnaya is a cold place (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Tsaritsa's current ideal isn't known, but she has been presented as one of the main antagonists in Genshin Impact thus far. She wishes to burn the old world away and is likely using the Gnoses she has collected to do so.

Her real name isn't yet known, but she is the Tsaritsa of Snezhnaya.

