LilyPichu and Aya Suzaki join Genshin Impact as Sayu's voice actors

Famous Twitch streamer, LilyPichu, and Japanese Seiyuu Aya Suzaki will voice the upcoming character Sayu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update became a massive hit among gamers. With the new Inazuma region, miHoYo also revealed many new characters coming to the game. Genshin Impact is halfway through its 2.0 version, and players are already hyped for the next character banner, which will feature a new 4-star Anemo character called Sayu. Sayu is a Claymore user and is a supporting character who has healing abilities.

Lily “Lilypichu” Ki and Aya Suzaki to voice Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu's voice actors (image via miHoYo)

More about Sayu's EN Voice Actress in Genshin Impact: Lily "LilyPichu" Ki

Lily Ki is a popular internet personality in America, mostly known for her entertaining Twitch streams. She is also a musician and a member of OfflineTV, an online social entertainment group based in Los Angeles. Lily has a massive fan following of 2.2M on her Twitch handle and another 2.82M on her YouTube channel. She streams a variety of games, music videos, and vlogs on her social media handles.

Lily started her career by singing and parodying other songs on YouTube. She became popular when her parody song "I'll Quit LoL" went viral on YouTube in 2011.

In July 2017, her Melodica performance at Indy PopCon received great admiration from the gaming community. This helped her in joining the OfflineTV community as a gaming content creator. Since then, Lily's Twitch streams have garnered a lot of recognition, especially due to her cute voice. It is evident from the fact that she was the 5th most-watched female Twitch streamer in 2020.

The popular VA has a passion for singing too. She has released an album named "Lilies" and many popular songs like "Dreamy Night" and "Sunshine and Butterflies." Before Genshin Impact, Lily had worked as a voice actor in video games like:

Eternal Return: Black Survival as Eleven

Phantom Breaker: Omnia as Rin

Ethereal Enigma as Mina

She has also voiced in some popular anime shows including D4DJ First Mix as Muni Ohnaruto and in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You as Reporter/cashier.

Voice Artist Announcement



"Wha—? I've been found? Nooo...I haven't slept enough yet today, waaaah!"

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Mujina Ninja" #Sayu



Voice Artist

EN VA: Lilypichu (Lily Ki)

JP VA: SUZAKI Aya



Listen Here:https://t.co/049fKBx6qs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/hlYUMwu2Qc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 7, 2021

Veteran VA Aya Suzaki to voice the Japanese version of Sayu in Genshin Impact

Aya Suzaki is a popular voice actor in Japan who has worked in numerous anime shows. Some of her notable works are:

as Tamako Kitashirakawa in Tamako Market

as Mako in Kill la Kill

as Kana Tachibana in Brynhildr in the Darkness

as Eriko Nagai in Ajin

as Marina Tsukishima in BanG Dream!

Currently, Suzaki is affiliated with I'm Enterprise, a voice talent management firm in Japan. She has also won the award by Seyu Awards for Best Female Newcomer. Other than anime, Suzaki has also worked in many notable video games such as in Soulcalibur VI as Chai Xianghua and in Rune Factory 5 as Scarlett.

Sayu is supposed to be released on August 10 along with Yoimiya. It's just a matter of days before players will be able to hear her adorable voice in Genshin Impact.

