Genshin Impact Archons: Everything known about the 7 nations and their Archons so far

Genshin Impact's Seven Nations and Archons play a crucial role in the game's storyline, leading fans to research a lot of details about them.

There is an Archon for every nation in Genshin Impact. The seven Archons are sometimes referred to as simply "The Seven." They're practically gods who are involved with the nations they represent, each with a different twist from one another.

The youngest Archon is the one from Sumeru, who is only 500 years old. It should be noted that not all of the original seven Archons are still around, as the Archon War took place over 2000 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, the Traveler is involved in Archon Quests, which take them to every nation where they have met every Archon thus far.

What's known about the seven nations and their Archons in Genshin Impact thus far

There's an Archon for every element in Genshin Impact. So far, players have only met the Archons from Mondstadt (Anemo), Liyue (Geo), and Inazuma (Electro). Some of the known information about the Archons and their nations can be derived from the official Genshin Impact manga.

Mondstadt and the God of Freedom in Genshin Impact

The Anemo Archon's current appearance, as Venti (Image via miHoYo)

The Anemo Archon is the God of Freedom in Genshin Impact. He's none other than the playable character Venti, who is also sometimes referred to by his other name: Barbatos. He and the Geo Archon are the only original Archons still alive from the previous Archon War.

Due to Venti's free nature, he's significantly weaker compared to the other Archons in lore. He doesn't lead the people of Mondstadt and instead implores them to do things to their own freedom.

Venti's appearance is taken from the Nameless Bard who befriended Barbatos and perished in the rebellion intended to overthrow a tyrannical god known as Decarabrian. Barbatos ascended to godhood and used the Nameless Bard's appearance as his own (rather than being the formless wind spirit he was originally).

The Nameless Bard (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Anemo Archon would continue to reshape Mondstadt and its surrounding environment. 1,600 years after Decarabian's demise, Barbatos helps Venessa (who later becomes one of the very few people to ascend to Celestria) in the rebellion against the Lawrence Clan.

Once he was pleased with Venessa's leadership, he left Mondstadt yet again until he would be involved with the Cataclysm 500 years ago. The Khaenri'ah are destroyed and the Anemo Archon would be involved in the defense against Durin, a dark and corrupted dragon.

Sometime around this was when Barbatos had an estranged relationship with the Tsaritsa.

Vanessa talking to Venti (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Players see Venti a lot in the first Archon Quest. They help him calm down Dvalin and witness him losing his Gnosis to Signora. From there, he recovers from his injuries and informs the Traveler about an event in Liyue known as the Rite of Descension.

Liyue and the God of Contracts in Genshin Impact

The Geo Archon is now known as Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

Morax (also known as the God of Contracts and as the Geo Archon) is over 6,000 years old. He's also known as the Rex Lapis and as Zhongli. He was involved in the Archon War, with somebody close to him (Guizhong) perishing in a battle involving the Guili Plains and Dihua Marsh. Afterward, he would move to what's now known as Liyue Harbor.

The Geo Archon formed contracts with the Adepti to protect Liyue Harbor, with one of his enemies being Osial. He would later create the Guyun Stone Forest during a battle against the latter (who is later seen in the Archon Quest during the final battle of the Liyue section).

Morax would continue to best other gods and even summon the Yakshas to subdue ancient Archons. His whole Archon Quest involves the Traveler investigating his "death." It turns out that he faked it to see if Liyue Harbor was ready to move on without him, and he gave his Gnosis to Signora.

Inazuma and the God of Eternity in Genshin Impact

Baal is the Electro Archon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inazuma recently came out in Genshin Impact, and with it, plenty of knowledge on the Electro Archon. As the story in Inazuma isn't yet finished, it's unknown what will happen to the Electro Archon at the end of the story (and if she will lose her Gnosis to Signora somehow).

She's known as Baal and currently serves as the Raiden Shogun of Inazuma. Baal issued the Vision Hunt Decree, which aimed to take away all Visions and put them into a statue. She is also the first Archon not to be involved in the original Archon war that the Traveler meets in the Genshin Impact storyline.

The Electro Archon's strictness can best be exemplified in both her Vision Hunt Decree and her Sakoku Decree. The latter effectively shut down Inazuma's borders from the outside world (except, of course, to the Fatui).

The Raiden Shogun, as seen in a cutscene (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

She's, unsurprisingly, heavily involved in the Archon Quest within Inazuma. Her actions sparked several resistance organizations in Inazuma, and the player eventually faces off against her. The battle isn't climatic, and it's clear that Baal can still go on, but the Traveler has to retreat.

Her forces will continue to be a thorn in the resistance's side. A more climactic resolution to her story as an Electro Archon will likely be seen at or near the end of the Inazuma storyline once it releases in Genshin Impact.

Sumeru and the God of Wisdom in Genshin Impact

Cyno is an upcoming playable character from Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

As Sumeru hasn't yet been released, not much is known about this location. It's a desert with the Sumeru Academia being its most notable place (as Lisa did attend it). Cyno is a known playable character who is seen in the trailer for Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

The God of Wisdom is the youngest amongst The Seven, having obtained his position nearly 500 years ago. He is also the Dendro Archon.

Fontaine and the God of Justice in Genshin Impact

Lyney and Lynette are upcoming playable characters associated with Fontaine (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Like with Sumeru, not too much is known about Fontaine. It's a place that prides itself on its art and culture. Fontaine appears to have some inspiration from 1910 France based on the costumes of the currently known characters and NPCs.

The God of Justice is a woman and she's also the Hydro Archon. The Lochfolk (like Rhodeia of Loch) doesn't recognize her as the new Hydro Archon.

Natlan and the God of War in Genshin Impact

Iansan is an upcoming playable character from this region (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Murata is the name of the God of War, and she's also the Pyro Archon. Venessa and her people were said to be the "Children of Murata," but not too much is known about her or Natlan.

Murata is said to be a warmonger, which would make sense given her title as the God of War.

Snezhnaya and the God of ??? in Genshin Impact

Snezhnaya, as it appears in Childe's flashback (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Tsaritsa was said to be the God of Love, but it's not known what she represents now. All that is known is that she is trying to collect all of the Gnoses and currently has at least three of them (her own, Venti's, and Zhongli's). She is the Cryo Archon.

The Fatui are mysterious in their nature, but they seem to be an exceptionally powerful and influential group in all parts of the world. Snezhnaya is said to be the most technologically advanced nation in Teyvat, with hints that the numerous Katherynes of the Adventurer's Guild are androids.

