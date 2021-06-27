Will Cyno be a playable character in Genshin Impact?

Cyno will be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, but he won't be seen for a very long time.

For those that aren't aware, Sumeru is going to be the main location that players will visit after Inazuma is released. Other minor locations can be released in between these two locations, but Sumeru is going to be the destination of the third act in the Archon storyline.

Cyno is the main character shown for this region in an official teaser released by the Genshin Impact YouTube channel back on September 27, 2020. The other characters that are shown before him are known to be playable characters, so it's likely that Cyno will be one as well when he's released.

However, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait a long time until anything is leaked about the character.

Cyno's status as a playable character in Genshin Impact

The YouTube video listed above is from Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel, which details the acts within Genshin Impact's story. Interestingly enough, the characters revealed in Act I and Act II (Diluc and Ningguang) have been confirmed to be playable characters.

This has led some Genshin Impact fans to speculate on the remaining characters shown. The character unveiled in Act III is Cyno, a character from the Sumeru region.

Other characters are shown afterward, but the remainder of this article will just focus on Cyno.

Sumeru

An alternate look at Cyno (Image via miHoYo)

Judging by the order shown in the official teaser, Sumeru is going to be the next location Genshin Impact players will be able to visit after their trip to Inazuma.

Considering Inazuma cannot be visited yet in the current version of Genshin Impact, it's going to be a long time until players visit Sumeru and see Cyno.

Predictably, this also means that there are no leaks pertaining to Cyno, Sumeru, and other future acts. All that is known about Sumeru presently is that the God of Wisdom, the Dendro Archon, is worshiped there and that the region will have both deserts and forests.

The Sumeru Academia is also available here, which is the location Lisa visited to study magic before she eventually returned to Mondstadt.

Sumeru as a whole seems to be inspired by Middle Eastern cultures, with some southern Asian influences here and there.

Cyno

Cyno as he appears in the manga (Image via miHoYo)

Cyno is seen holding a polearm in the trailer, but nothing is presently known about his skillset or what vision he holds. Judging by his clothing, he will likely be in the desert parts of Sumeru.

Interesting enough, there is a red ornament on his belt, which might indicate that he's a Pyro user. Still, that's strictly speculation and hasn't been officially confirmed by miHoYo.

He is seen in the manga, helping a manga-original character known as Collei in sealing off some Archon residue. His appearances in the manga are brief, which makes the character rather mysterious as a whole.

The video above showcases all of Cyno's appearances in the manga (at least up to the point the video was published). Genshin Impact fans of Cyno are going to have to wait a long time before he's officially unveiled alongside the rest of Sumeru.

