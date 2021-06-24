Genshin Impact Comic Anthology: All you need to know

The Genshin Impact Comic Anthology is a licensed manga published by Dengeki Comics that's full of the game's lovable characters and memorable moments.

It isn't a full-blown manga series like One Piece; rather, it's full of several short stories that should entice Genshin Impact fans that love some characters in the game, whilst also being neutral or indifferent towards the other parts.

Different artists created different illustrations for the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology, and it's worth noting that it is officially licensed by miHoYo.

Unlike the video comics, the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology is completely non-canon and is instead focused on just creating fun moments. It should be noted that this article will not be a summarization of every story released nor will it be discussing the works of every artist involved.

Instead, this article is more geared toward the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology as a whole.

Genshin Impact Comic Anthology info

An example of the silly antics found in the comics (Image via RedFlaim)

It's vital to note that the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology is only officially available in Japanese. Players could buy it digitally through an Amazon Kindle, import it physically from Japan, or find an unofficial translation of the comic online.

The events in the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology are non-canon and are meant to just be fun little lighthearted events that Genshin Impact fans can enjoy in good taste.

As a result, lore enthusiasts won't get anything useful out of these comics, and it should be noted that the comics aren't overtly lewd in nature, either.

Silly events

There are a lot of shenanigans in this manga (Image via RedFlaim)

The Genshin Impact Comic Anthology is a series of tales that involve the usual silly antics Genshin Impact fans are accustomed to, such as a cooking competition featuring Fischl, Barbara, and Bennett while other characters like Mona and Childe also make an appearance there.

This makes up for just one brief part of the first issue, as there are 13 chapters of this issue overall. It includes the usual Genshin Impact humor fans love, with every different chapter being a few pages long.

Of course, every chapter is drawn by a different artist, so some Genshin Impact fans might prefer some chapters over others solely because of the quality of the artwork.

Future issues

Genshin Impact Comic Anthology Cover which will release on July 24th. pic.twitter.com/d7QlGG2G9t — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) June 22, 2021

As it stands now, there is just a single issue released in the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology. Given Genshin Impact's popularity in Japan, it wouldn't be unheard of if more issues are released in the near future, especially since the next cover has already been released for fans to see.

The next issue should be released on July 24, 2021, so Genshin Impact fans have a lot to look forward to when that happens. There are no announcements or leaks disclosing if the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology will be released internationally, but there's always a possibility if there is enough of a demand for it.

The first issue was released on February 27, 2021, so it would appear that Genshin Impact fans will get issues of the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology fairly regularly throughout the year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul