Genshin Impact reveals Kazuha’s character teaser: Voice actors, Kaedehara clan details, and more details revealed

Genshin Impact’s official YouTube channel recently revealed a character teaser named Kaedehara Kazuha: Moonlit Breeze.

The video starts off showing Beidou’s boat before panning out to Kazuha as he talks about the sound of waves and the rustle of leaves in a bamboo forest. Beidou then interacts with Kazuha (thus establishing their connection in the Inazuma storyline), with the latter thinking about a big battle coming up.

After their brief interaction, the teaser shows off soldiers on a Vision Hunt chasing Kazuha. Element hunting (Vision Hunts as it’s properly known) includes soldiers from Inazuma needing to take visions by force due to Baal’s royal decree. Predictably, Kazuha does not lose his vision to these random soldiers.

Mark Whitten and Shimazaki Nobunaga are the English and Japanese voice actors, respectively, for Kazuha. Anemo is his vision of choice, making a Kazuha banner quite appealing for Genshin Impact players who need an Anemo unit.

The Kazuha banner release date and time is also officially set for June 29th, 2021.

Genshin Impact fans can check out the official teaser above. It’s 1:47 in length, mainly featuring Kazuha, with Beidou appearing as a side character. He will be released almost a week after this video was posted.

Genshin Impact’s Kazuha: Voice actors, leaked 4-star characters from his banner, leaked ascension materials, and Kaedehara clan details

As Kazuha’s element is Anemo, he’s expected to be good for the Elemental Reaction meta, especially after the Swirl damage buff in V1.6.

Who are the voice actors of Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

Official confirmation of the English and Japanese voice actors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mark Whitten is the official English voice actor for Kazuha, with Shimazaki Nobunaga being his official Japanese voice actor. Banma and Kim Shin-woo are also Kazuha’s voice actors for the Chinese and Korean languages, respectively.

Kaedehara clan details

Official Genshin Impact details about the Kaedehara Clan at the bottom (Image via Genshin Impact)

Apparently, the Kaedehara Clan was a famous samurai clan back in the day, but all that remains of it today is its name. Kazuha is fine with this, as he doesn't need a lavish life in Genshin Impact.

Kazuha banner 4-star characters leaked?

Currently, Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor are the leaked four-star units accompanying Kazuha on his banner in Genshin Impact. His banner is still scheduled to take place on June 29th, 2021.

What are Kazuha’s ascension materials?

kazuha ascension thread! i need to do this to keep up with stuffs (◞‸◟) pic.twitter.com/oqNv4zyMcw — ︎Kazuha waiting room (@nekeonma) June 17, 2021

The following are Kazuha's leaked ascension materials:

1st: Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1, Sea Ganoderma x 3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3, 20000 Mora

2nd: Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3, Maguu Kishin x 2, Sea Ganoderma x 10, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 15, 40000 Mora

3rd: Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6, Maguu Kishin x 4, Sea Ganoderma x 20, Silver Raven Insignia x 12, 60000 Mora

4th: Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3, Maguu Kishin x 8, Sea Ganoderma x 30, Silver Raven Insignia x 18, 80000 Mora

5th: Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3, Maguu Kishin x 12, Sea Ganoderma x 45, Golden Raven Insignia x 12, 100000 Mora

6th: Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 3, Maguu Kishin x 20, Sea Ganoderma x 60, Golden Raven Insignia x 24, 120000 Mora

The following are Kazuha's leaked talent ascension materials:

Lv2: Teachings of Diligence x 3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6, 12500 Mora

Lv3: Guide to Diligence x 2, Silver Raven Insignia x 3, 17500 Mora

Lv4: Guide to Diligence x 4, Silver Raven Insignia x 4, 25000 Mora

Lv5: Guide to Diligence x 6, Silver Raven Insignia x 6, 30000 Mora

Lv6: Guide to Diligence x 9, Silver Raven Insignia x 9, 37500 Mora

Lv7: Philosophies of Diligence x 4, Golden Raven Insignia x 4, Gilded Scale x 1, 120000 Mora

Lv8: Philosophies of Diligence x 6, Golden Raven Insignia x 6, Gilded Scale x 1, 260000 Mora

Lv9: Philosophies of Diligence x 12, Golden Raven Insignia x 9, Gilded Scale x 2, 450000 Mora

Lv10: Philosophies of Diligence x 16, Golden Raven Insignia x 12, Gilded Scale x 2, Crown of Insight x 1, 700000 Mora

