Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, elemental skill, burst, weapon, and more details revealed

Genshin Impact's YouTube channel dropped a lot of information on Kazuha during the 1.6 live stream, including his voice actors, moves, and other miscellaneous details.

Many of the old Genshin Impact leaks regarding Kazuha still hold up true. Genshin Impact players have been hoarding their Primogems to get a chance at summoning Kazuha so that they will be pleased with the various info officially released about the character. After all, it's always better to get info officially released than just relying on leaks.

Some Genshin Impact leaks will be mentioned as supporting evidence for various Kazuha details in this article. The main priority will be info that has been officially released by miHoYo, but some leaks will be mentioned in the background if the situation calls for it (such as Kazuha's sword, Freedom Sworn).

Official Kazuha info in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream introduced a lot of details regarding Kazuha. Although the live stream was a bit brief, there is still enough info to piece together so Genshin Impact fans can learn more about the upcoming playable character.

Kazuha's voice actors

The official confirmation for Kazuha's voice actors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha's English voice actor is Mark Whitten, who is best known for his works such as Seteth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses), Leslie Kyle (Final Fantasy 7 Remake), and Herman (Harley Quinn 2019). He's a young voice actor who's had some prominent roles in recent years, and it doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon.

Japanese fans might recognize SHIMAZAKI Nobunaga as the voice actor of Ritsuka Fujimaru (several Fate/Grand Order media), Kamui (Fire Emblem), and Shun Kaidou (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.). He's been voice acting several notable characters since 2010, so it's pleasant to see him once again in Genshin Impact as the voice actor of Kazuha.

Kazuha's Chinese voice actor is 斑马 (Bānmǎ), and his Korean voice actor is 김신우 (Kim Shin-woo) for those curious.

Kazuha Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

The video above is from a Genshin Impact leak in April, but all of the core components of the video are still relevant for what was revealed of Kazuha in Genshin Impact's 1.6 live stream.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill is known as Chihayafuru, which sucks nearby objects toward him through the power of Anemo magic and then launches himself upward. Holding the skill will increase the Anemo AOE, as well as the damage that comes from it.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst is known as Manyou no Ittou (also known as Kazuha Slash), a single slash that creates a giant field spell known as Ruka Akino (or Autumn Whirlwind for English speakers). It's a circular field shown in the video deals with Anemo DMG at set intervals. Predictably, it synergizes incredibly well with other Elements (going as far as to grant additional Elemental DMG for doing so).

Kazuha's weapon

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.

Kazuha's signature weapon is known as Freedom-Sworn. It is a five-star sword associated with Kazuha (like how another weapon known as the Mitternachts Waltz is associated with Fischl).

All that's officially known is that Kazuha's sword will be available sometime in the 1.6 update. It will likely be tied to a banner of some kind, so players will have to try and summon it with their hard-earned Primogems. The sword's abilities have been leaked, which can be seen above for curious players.

Kazuha release date?

Kazuha will be released in about a month from now (Image via Dimbreath)

Kazuha will be released after Klee's banner takes place in the 1.6 update. This should be June 30, 2021, which is more than enough time to collect Primogems for players hoping to summon him by then.