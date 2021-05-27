Genshin Impact announces version 1.6 livestream: New redeem codes, Kazuha, and Klee rerun expected

Genshin Impact recently scheduled the 1.6 special livestream, which will reveal the pieces of content coming in the next update.

Apart from new promo codes, players have a lot to expect in this livestream in particular. The Inazuma region, or at least parts of it, will likely be released in 1.6. If this is the case, story quests in Inazuma will almost definitely become available as well.

A ronin from Inazuma, Kazuha, is believed to arrive later in the update. Aside from Kazuha, the other character banner in 1.6 will likely be a rerun of Klee.

Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream to give new redeem codes and possibly reveal Kazuha and Klee banners

Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream announcement (image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact 1.6 special livestream will happen on May 28th at 11:00 AM (UTC-5). Although miHoYo deleted their original announcement tweet, they have posted a replacement tweet, echoing the information on their official HoYoLAB article.

Per this article, the livestream will include redeem codes and “other incredible gifts.” Players who have the time this Friday should consider giving up an hour or so of their time to get these rewards and see the new content coming in just a few weeks.

New livestream redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can enter the livestream promo code to get free Primogems and possibly other in-game rewards. However, the codes often expire rapidly, and based on past livestreams, it wouldn’t be a surprise if these codes last just a day or less.

To enter redeem codes, players can visit the Genshin Impact gift redeem webpage. Here, they just need to sign in and enter their server, Traveler nickname, and the code. Rewards are then sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.

Kazuha likely for Genshin Impact 1.6

Data miners have revealed many characters who are likely to debut in Genshin Impact at some point in the future. However, the one who players expect the most from 1.6 is Kazuha.

Leakers have already revealed quite a bit about Kazuha. Players can expect the Inazuma ronin to be a sword-wielding Anemo character. He seems fit to take on a support DPS role on most teams, using double jumps and plunging attacks via his Elemental Skill to create powerful Swirl effects.

Leaks also indicate that Kazuha and Beidou will be involved in Inazuma quests, claiming Beidou and her crew will secretly guide the Traveler to the Electro nation.

Inazuma will begin with Beidou (and her crew) helping you secretly enter the region. It’s through this that you’ll meet Kazuha as well.



This will double as a re-introduction to boats which will be frequently used in Inazuma



— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 25, 2021

Players can also expect to see Beidou and Kazuha in an archon quest, where Beidou hosts a fighting tournament. It’s unclear how the Traveler is involved, but it seems likely that they will get to further interact with, or at least see, Kazuha in this story.

1.6 Spoilers////



From what I'm hearing, There will be an archon quest in 1.6 where Beidou hosts a fighting tournament and Kazuha participates.



This will contain some hints towards Inazuma.



— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 21, 2021

Klee rerun banner

Recent version updates have all featured rerun character banners, such as Venti, Childe, and Zhongli. And now, it seems probable that 1.6 will feature a rerun of Klee. Klee is a powerful Pyro catalyst user who was last available in November, so players are due for another chance to summon her.

This doesn’t mean that a new character won’t appear on the Klee banner. It’s possible that a new four-star character will be announced under her banner, though there’s no good indication of this being the case.

— estebanggg (@anjingglautt) May 26, 2021

Klee was also featured on the official livestream banner, making it very likely that she joins the chibi commentary team. Popular leaker Zeniet also tweeted that Klee and Barbara would take part in the livestream.

If Klee does in fact join the livestream, it’s even more likely that the rumored Klee rerun banner will come to fruition as well.

