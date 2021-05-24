Genshin Impact to improve Serenitea Pot load, and introduce major changes to co-op in 1.6 update

In Genshin Impact, recent developer notes have informed the community of upcoming changes to the Serenitea Pot as well as the game’s co-op mode.

Genshin Impact introduced the Serenitea Pot in patch 1.5, allowing players to decorate a landscape of their own. Recently, the game developers announced some tweaks and additions coming to the Serenitea Pot in version 1.6. The most important change they have listed is an increase to the Realms’ load support. In the same note, developers also remark on optimizations to the game’s co-op mode.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro Traveler's skill, burst, and Electro Archon details

Genshin Impact developers announce Realm load changes and co-op improvements in 1.6

The Genshin Impact team recently published a new set of developer notes on their community hub, HoYoLAB. These notes announce future changes to both the Serenitea Pot as well as the general co-op mode.

May 24 Developers Discussion — Serenitea Pot Load Optimization... Let's Go!



Today Paimon had a chat with the developers~╰(*°▽°*)╯ Let's see what they have in store for us~



View details here:https://t.co/XwXD4MkTrk#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Q3UD1shESA — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 24, 2021

Load capacity increase in the Serenitea Pot

In every Realm area, players can only place a certain amount of furniture. Each furniture item has a hidden “load” value, and each area can only support so much load.

Many players have voiced their complaints over load capacity. Particularly in outdoor areas, it’s very easy to fill the landscape and reach the load limit. Thankfully, the Genshin Impact team is now certain to make adjustments to this as well as other elements of the Realm system.

Version 1.6 Developer Notes



- Increased load limit in Teapot

- Skipable Tubby dialogue

- Second floor rooms opened

- Improvements to the Weapon Upgrade system

- Crafting Bench in Coop

- Teammates in coop that are faraway will now display in the map#原神 #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/gn06hqoj2B — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) May 24, 2021

According to developers, the maximum load capacity of a realm area will increase in version 1.6. Players can’t be sure exactly how much of an increase this will be. However, the developers did say that the load limit will depend on the player’s device.

The load limit increase is sure to help players farm for Realm Currency and progress through the Realm rewards. This upcoming change will allow players to place more furniture in an area, thereby increasing their Adeptal Energy and Realm Currency income.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha and Beidou's introduction, Inazuma story quest, mailbox furniture, and more details

Co-op tweaks in Genshin Impact 1.6

Though the bulk of the recent developer notes focus on Serenitea Pot improvements, the news also mentions some important co-op changes.

The notes specifically announce two upcoming changes to Genshin Impact’s co-op mode. Version 1.6 will allow players to use the crafting bench while in co-op mode.

Fortunately, this fix doesn’t just benefit the host. Visitors will also be able to use their friends’ crafting benches. When a player crafts an item in another world, they will keep that item when they return home.

To clear up any speculations, visitors likely won’t be able to learn crafting recipes that they couldn’t learn in their home world. The developers clearly state that learning recipes will depend on one’s own progress, meaning this fix will not help players unlock crafting recipes any faster.

- they will talk about improvements to the weapon upgrade system in the next special program so watch for that

- YOU WILL FINALLY BE ABLE TO CRAFT AT THE CRAFTING BENCH IN CO-OP MODE

- also a teamate marker will be on the edge of your minimap if your teamate is out of the radius — Genshin Impact ⭐⚡𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 & 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀⚡⭐(Matfacio) (@Facio_Leaks) May 24, 2021

The second co-op tweak is a solid UI improvement on the map. When another player is too far away to be seen on the map, a marker will display on the edge of the map. Players will be able to click on these markers to easily locate others in the same world.

Due to the recent developer notes, players can feel confident that Genshin Impact is working to ease their burdens.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Tohma so far