Genshin Impact deletes official post featuring Jean and Barbara's summer event skins after revealing them accidentally

In a since-deleted tweet, Genshin Impact accidentally revealed Jean and Barbara’s new outfits while announcing the 1.6 special livestream.

These livestreams always reveal details of the update, often showing glimpses of new characters and events. However, the Genshin Impact team may have revealed some 1.6 content a little earlier than they wanted to. Jean and Barbara are almost definitely getting new skins in the update, and other characters are likely to follow sometime in the future.

Genshin Impact deletes livestream announcement that revealed new character outfits

Many players are confused as to why Genshin Impact deleted their tweet. Seemingly, there were no big reveals; it was just a simple announcement. It may seem as though they simply wanted to change their livestream date, or perhaps just hold off on announcing it. However, the HoYoLAB livestream announcement is still live, which means that this is not the case.

Genshin Impact most probably deleted their tweet because of the image they attached. In the top-left corner of the image, Jean and Barbara are shown wearing different outfits. This particular reveal echoes past leaks which claimed that Genshin Impact's playable characters would be getting new skins.

New Jean and Barbara skins accidentally revealed

Leaks from early May originally indicated that version 1.6 would implement a skin system for playable characters. Based on these leaks, the community was confident that Jean and Barbara would be the first characters to get new skins.

Now, because of the picture featured in Genshin Impact’s tweet, these leaks are almost certainly accurate.

This screengrab from Genshin Impact’s tweet effectively confirms the leaks, and that's not just because Jean and Barbara are wearing different outfits. Leakers rendered images of the new skins earlier this month, and the outfits in the tweet are near-identical.

Leaked skin for Jean (image via Project Celestia)

Leaked skin for Barbara (image via Project Celestia)

MiHoYo does have its gripes with leakers, so there’s the off chance that they were trying to mess with them by posting and deleting the image. However, realistically speaking, it’s much more likely that their social media team made a mistake here.

According to leaks, Barbara’s skin will be free, while Jean’s will be locked behind a paywall. If these leaks hold true, players will likely have to spend around $20 for Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” outfit. And now that Jean’s skin is near-confirmed, players can decide whether they want to open their wallets.

Although Genshin Impact deleted their tweet, the 1.6 livestream is still scheduled for May 28 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5). Klee and Barbara are rumored to be appearing at the event, likely as part of the Chibi commentary team.

Summer time is almost here in Teyvat 😎

The v1.6 livestream is happening on the 28th!

Klee and Barbara will make a special appearance in the livestream.#原神 #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/KVDstLasgM — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) May 26, 2021

As always, viewers will learn about the new content arriving in the upcoming update. Viewers will also get the chance to get new redemption codes and other gifts.

