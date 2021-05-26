Genshin Impact leaks: version 1.6 update release date & upcoming character banners

Patch 1.6 for Genshin Impact is just a few weeks away, and new characters are sure to arrive with the update.

Players have good reason to be excited about the upcoming version. There’s a good chance Travelers will finally reach Inazuma in 1.6 and possibly the Chasm as well. Though miHoYo hasn’t confirmed much for the patch, there’s quite a bit that players can infer about what to expect.

Genshin Impact 1.6 release date and leaked characters arriving in the patch

Genshin Impact 1.6 release date

Genshin Impact has undergone a major update every six weeks since the game’s release. With the exception of version 1.1 coming a few days later, the game has followed this schedule to a tee. If this trend continues, version 1.6 of Genshin Impact will be released on June 9th.

As always, players can learn details about the update from the Genshin Impact official livestream. A livestream usually runs two weeks before the patch and has almost always taken place on a Friday. This makes May 28th the most likely date for the official livestream.

The Version 1.6 livestream will be announced on May 26 then happen on May 28.



Expect more information about Kazuha, Ludi Hapstrum, skins, and the Archipelago

Upcoming character banners

Similar to past version updates, 1.6 will likely introduce two new characters to Genshin Impact. However, miHoYo is yet to confirm any new characters for 1.6. Fortunately, several leaks have surfaced that give players an idea of whom to expect.

The most anticipated character who may arrive in 1.6 is Kazuha. Leaks suggest he will be a 5-star Anemo character who wields a sword. Allegedly, Kazuha is a ronin who lives with Beidou’s Crux Fleet.

A ronin from Inazuma, who currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue. He is calm yet acts freely, and his past is buried in his heart.



A ronin from Inazuma, who currently lives with the Crux Fleet of Liyue. He is calm yet acts freely, and his past is buried in his heart.

Kazuha was leaked in the 1.6 beta, and leaks indicate that he and Beidou will be involved in Inazuma quests. This information, if true, makes Kazuha the most likely character to arrive in the upcoming version.

Another character tied to Inazuma, Yoimiya, is rumored to be a 5-star Pyro bow-user. She was originally rumored to arrive in 1.6. Lately, however, Genshin Impact has only introduced one new 5-star character with each version. Since Kazuha is more likely, it’s probable that Yoimiya will debut in a later version.

KLEE RERUN AND KAZUHA

Instead of Yoimiya, a Klee re-run banner is more likely to appear in 1.6. Leaks have pointed to this banner, and Genshin Impact’s version history makes it very possible. The past two patches have featured re-runs of 5-star characters, so it’s not hard to imagine miHoYo giving Klee the spotlight once again.

