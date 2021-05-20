Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha release date, Elemental Skill, Burst, and more

Kazuha is coming to Genshin Impact soon. There are several leaks surrounding the unit and what he's capable of doing in the game.

Kazuha seems to be more versatile than Eula, but it's unlikely that he will match her sheer DPS. Players who are interested in a unit with versatility should try to get Kazuha when he's released.

Genshin Impact leaks: All of the relevant Kazuha info

As with all leaks, there is a possibility that certain details about Kazuha's release date and skillset could be altered upon release. Having said that, these leakers have a good track record, so this information will be taken at face value.

As shown in the tweet above, Kazuha will likely be released on June 30, 2021. There will be a Klee banner in-between Eula's and Kazuha's banner, so players have ample time to prepare for him when he is released.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill

A character's Elemental Skill can make or break how viable they will be in the Genshin Impact meta. Somebody like Amber has a notoriously awful Elemental Skill. By comparison, Kazuha seems to have a pretty good Elemental Skill.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill is called Chihayafuru, and it sucks in various enemies toward him before launching them (as well as himself) upward. It's an incredibly versatile maneuver that Genshin Impact players will be able to use in a number of ways. It also changes his plunging attack to an Anemo-based attack that sucks enemies inward.

Plus, Kazuha owners will be able to activate it mid-air, which gives him a niche over most other Genshin Impact characters in that department.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst

Can we all agree that Kazuha has the prettiest elemental Skill?? I love Kazuha so much?? Genshin is just making me love him more pic.twitter.com/oMf6FdOqCO — Himi (@Himiikuwu) April 28, 2021

Visually speaking, Kazuha's Elemental Burst (Manyou no Ittou) is one of the prettiest moves in all of Genshin Impact. It's one of the most unique Elemental Bursts in Genshin Impact as a whole.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst starts off as a regular slash imbued with some Anemo powers. However, the interesting part of this Elemental Burst is the large AOE Anemo DMG that comes with it. Its range is seriously massive, as evident in the tweet above.

Not only does it combine excellently with other Visions for some noteworthy Elemental Reactions, but it also deals additional Elemental DMG for doing so.

It is worth noting that the Elemental Absorption aspect of this Elemental Burst only occurs once per use, but it's still an incredibly versatile move that should work well with most Genshin Impact characters.

Kazuha's Constellations

Kazuha has some pretty noteworthy Constellations in Genshin Impact (Image via Dimbreath (Twitter))

Whales interested in pulling multiple copies of Kazuha would be delighted to know that his Constellations are quite useful to have. His first Constellation is known as Senzan Kouhen, which decreases the cooldown of his Elemental Skill by 10%. However, using his Elemental Burst will also reset the cooldown of his Elemental Skill.

His second Constellation is known as Yamaarashi Zanshin, and it's connected to his Elemental Burst. Here, it will increase Kazuha's Elemental Mastery by 200 and anybody else's in it by 200.

His third and fifth Constellations are pretty generic but are still neat to have. His third one, Fuushuu Kitan, increases the level of his Elemental Skill by three, allowing the maximum upgrade level to go up to 15. His fifth Constellation, Bansei no Shuu, does the same, but for his Elemental Burst instead.

A lot of Kazuha's Constellations are tied to his Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact (Image via Dimbreath (Twitter))

Kazuha's fourth Constellation, Oozora Genpou, helps recharge his energy more quickly. More specifically, whenever Kazuha's energy is below 45, he will gain 2 Energy every second while he's gliding. Using his Elemental Skill will also give him 3 or 4 Energy depending on if he's pressing it or holding it, respectively.

Finally, Kazuha's sixth Constellation is Ketsuseki Haku, which bestows Kazuha an Anemo Infusion for five seconds whenever he uses either his Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst. Every point of Elemental Mastery that he has on him will bolster the DMG of his normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 0.2%.

Given that he gains 200 Elemental Mastery whenever he activates his Elemental Burst from his second Constellation, that's quite a fair amount of free damage.

As Genshin Impact players can see, Kazuha's kit heavily revolves around him quickly getting off his Elemental Burst several times in a fight.