Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha and Klee banner expected release date, upcoming weapons, new Samurai enemies, and more

There has been a lot of buzz about the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks.

Some of the most talked-about leaks pertaining to the Genshin Impact 1.6 update are related to the eventual release of Kazuha. However, fans of Klee can rejoice in knowing that she will have a rerun before Kazuha. Of course, new summons aren't the only thing worth discussing when it comes to the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks.

There are new weapons and enemies to discuss. Regarding enemies, there will be a new set of Samurai that players will be able to fight in Inazuma. The two Samurai enemies are known as Samurai Kairagi and Samurai Ronin, with the latter enemy using a crossbow. Speaking of weaponry, there are also some new weapons for Genshin Impact fans to look forward to according to the 1.6 leaks.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: What's in store

Image via Genshin Impact (YouTube)

There is a lot of interesting details to discuss regarding the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks. Regardless of the release dates to summon Klee or Kazuha, or when it's the new weapons and enemies players can expect to see, the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks keep on rolling in.

For clarity's sake, all of the leak details will be separated into their own headers down below.

Kazuha and Klee banners

Klee's banner will take place on June 9, which is also when the 1.6 update happens in Genshin Impact (if the above leak is accurate). By comparison, Kazuha's banner will take place on June 30.

Both Kazuha and Klee are five-star units, so they won't both be promoted on the same banner. If a Genshin Impact player wants either unit, they should remember the dates listed above.

New weapons

[1.6] Mitternachts Waltz - 4* Bow:

Weapon Overview



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/KpiqOZtaIJ — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 3, 2021

There are three new weapons worth discussing from the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks. The first new weapon is the Mitternachts Waltz, which appears to be a weapon related to Fischl. It has a similar color scheme and name to her, whilst even invoking the theme of night and fantasy. Plus, Evernight Duet includes the word "duet", which would include two people, possibly Oz and Fischl.

It would work well with Fischl, given that a Normal Attack would increase the Elemental Skill DMG by 20/25/30/35/40% for five seconds. Likewise, having an Elemental Skill increase Normal Attack DMG by the same amount for five seconds is also pretty neat.

Not much else is known about how to obtain this bow.

[1.6] Dodoco Tales - 4* Catalyst



A reward from the Ludi Harpastum Event chain.



Note: Description and Skill Name are not yet available.

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/s0CM4Sg70q — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 2, 2021

Dodoco Tales is going to be a new four-star Catalyst, which will apparently be a reward from the Ludi Harpastum Event chain. It looks like something Klee would use given the similar markings, but it is usable by any Catalyst user.

Its skill name isn't known right now, but it was leaked to make successful Normal Attacks increase the Charged Attack DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% for six seconds. It will also make Charged Attacks increase ATK by 8/10/12/14/16% for six seconds.

This weapon would work terrifically with Yanfei, given her niche largely revolves around normal and charged attacks. It would likely be a less than desirable option for other Catalyst users.

As Freedom-Sworn is a five-star sword, it's only appropriate that its description will be massive. Increasing DMG by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% is a great feat to have for a weapon in Genshin Impact, but that's not all it does.

If a character wielding this weapon triggers an Elemental Reaction, it will give them a stack, which can only happen once every 0.5 seconds. If they have two stacks, the stacks will be combined to give the party a 12 second buff. It should be noted that players won't be able to get these stacks for another 20 seconds.

This buff increases Normal, Charged, and Plunged Attack DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% while also increasing their Attack by 20/25/30/35/40%.

Note: These effects do not stack with identical effects.

New Samurai enemies

[1.6 Render] Samurai Kairagi & Samurai Ronin.

According to the model name "Eff_Monster_Samurai_Ronin_Shoot_Aim", Ronin uses a crossbow (will be posted a bit later).

For now, they don't seem to have textures.



※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/yreJY4tFpr — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 1, 2021

The tweet above shows the new untextured models for the Samurai Kairagi and Samurai Ronin. It's worth noting that the Samurai Ronin uses a crossbow in battle.

Given their appearance, one should expect to see them in the Inazuma region, considering Inazuma in Genshin Impact is based on Japan in the real world. It is too early to tell if these enemies will be added to other areas for Commissions or other activities (like Spiral Abyss).

Other 1.6 leaks in Genshin Impact

From the same source as the Maguu Kenki fight, a look at the 1.6 islands. It appears for now at least these are on a separate map from the main world with its own load-in icon. Captures are again not from an official beta. pic.twitter.com/m6s67Rm3jb — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 27, 2021

Naturally, all of the leaks listed above aren't the only talking points amongst the Genshin Impact community. There are also new maps, how Inazuma is going to look, new storyline elements, and other fascinating topics for Genshin Impact players to discover.

If Genshin Impact players are interested in reading more about the new map and skills, they should click here.

If they're interested in checking out some leaked aspects of Inazuma, they should click here.

Finally, if Genshin Impact players are interested in reading about the costume system that's been leaked, then they should click here.