Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Kazuha, Shenhe, and Yoimiya so far

There are many things to discuss when it comes to Genshin Impact leaks about Kazuha, Shenhe, and Yoimiya.

Out of all three of these characters, Kazuha has the most info leaked out there. Predictably, this means he will be released the soonest out of this batch of characters in Genshin Impact.

Of course, the other two characters still have some interesting details to go over. As it is with all Genshin Impact leaks, some details are subject to change without notice.

While a lot of Genshin Impact leaks have a good track record, miHoYo can and has changed some aspects about characters that were leaked in the past.

Kazuha, Shenhe, and Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is the most anticipated character out of this bunch (Image via Dimbreath (Twitter))

There are varying amounts of details pertaining to Kazuha, Shenhe, and Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.

The first character, Kazuha, has a lot of information, so he will be covered first. He will be followed by Shenhe, who at least has a model, leaving Yoimiya to be covered last.

Kazuha info

Unlike Shenhe and Yoimiya, Kazuha's banner does have a confirmed leak date. Kazuha should arrive in the game around June 30, 2021, when the story involving him and Beidou will also be released.

As far as his storyline goes, Kazuha works with Beidou and will be responsible for smuggling the player into Inazuma during that relevant archon quest. All of this will be tied to the 1.6 update, which means that players will have to wait for the next major update before they'll see Kazuha in a relevant position in Genshin Impact.

Kazuha's skillset

There are several videos documenting Kazuha's skillset in Genshin Impact, and he's shaping up to be a top-tier unit in several departments.

Kazuha is a five-star sword user with an Anemo vision, but his skillset perfectly captures how versatile Anemo is as an element.

His Elemental Skill, Chihayafuru, sucks in enemies before launching himself upward. This also alters his Charged Attack, which will convert the physical damage to Anemo DMG upon landing, pulling in more enemies.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst, Manyou no Ittou, seems like the best part of his kit. Its range is massive, and it lasts for a whopping eight seconds. Its ability to be combined with several other visions makes it extremely versatile in Genshin Impact.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Kazuha can end up as a top-tier main DPS, sub DPS, support, and Exploration unit in some capacity. He has good damage numbers on his kit, can easily set up combos for other characters and has some good traits for exploration.

Shenhe info

Unfortunately, several leakers have gone on record to say that there is no longer data for Shenhe. This led Genshin Impact leakers to believe that Shenhe had been permanently shelved.

Having said that, there is still some info that Genshin Impact fans might be interested in learning about the character.

Shenhe was datamined to be a Claymore wielder capable of using the Cryo vision. Fans should remember that Albedo used to be leaked as wielding a bow, but he didn't in the final version.

Still, Shenhe was likely from the Liyue region and has been referred to as "Shenli" before. One possible reason that she was scrapped was that Eula is a five-star Claymore user who also has Cryo vision, but that's just speculation among the Genshin Impact community.

Yoimiya info

As far as barebones leaks go, Yoimiya currently has the least amount of info. Unlike the other two Genshin Impact characters, Yoimiya has no known model leaked. Instead, it's just a description of what she looks like.

A "sexy shrine maiden outfit" could refer to a number of things, so all a player can speculate from this is that this character will have the standard body type that most women have in Genshin Impact (like Amber's). Other than that, there is next to nothing that has been properly documented within the Genshin Impact leak community regarding her appearance.

As far as her skillset goes, there are only a few minor details about her moveset. She is a five-star bow user capable of using Pyro vision, and some of her skills are described as:

"AimShoot_BombArrow"

"AlertCircle"

"Arrow_Bomb"

"Hanabi"

Perhaps her skills will be more explosive in nature compared to Amber's. However, there is no definitive evidence to suggest what it will look like in Genshin Impact. Like Shenhe, there is no confirmed release date for her (although 7/21 seems likely), although she hasn't been scrapped yet.