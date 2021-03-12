Tohma and Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Everything known about these characters so far

Genshin Impact isn't new to getting unreleased characters, weapons, and events, exposed, thanks to all the beta testers and data miners. The publisher has planned many characters that are yet to be introduced to the live version of the game.

However, some of the upcoming characters are included in the game files and are accessible by beta testers. Shenhe and Tohma are two of those characters, having been leaked ahead of their official release, by data miners from the test server files.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Tohma and Shenhe so far

According to leaks, Tohma is known as a potential warrior from Inazuma. The character may possess a Pyro vision and wield a polearm upon its final release. Rumors suggest that he is in a relationship with another unreleased character, Ayaka, the princess of the Kamisato House of Inazuma.

Even though the character has not been into open beta testing yet, his renders have been leaked by the data miners. As usual, the renders are still an early version and may receive multiple revamps over time, thereby changing the appearance. A render by one of the most well-known fan artists of the Genshin Impact community, Lumie, predicts the following appearances for Tohma.

Shenhe is a leaked female character who hails from Liyue. She possesses Cryo-elemental vision and wields a claymore. However, her weapon preference may change in the final release, like Albedo's.

As of now, there seems to be no other information available from the Genshin Impact wiki, GenshinLeaks subreddit, or individual leakers. Based on the mined texture files, the following render by Lumie describes Shenhe's potential appearance.

Information: I've seen a lot of people calling Tohma 'Tohama' / 'Thoma', and Shenhe 'Shenli'. These are the names of the character in their texture files.



So Tohma and Shenhe.



Often, Tohma and Shenhe are referred to with the names Tohama, Thoma or Shenli, all of which are inaccurate. The accurate names that originated from the mined texture files confirm that the names are "Tohma" and "Shenhe."

That being said, fans shouldn't take the leaks all that seriously. They may come out with different abilities and appearances if miHoYo continues to revamp the models.

