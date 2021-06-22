How to get Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a gacha game, and players learn early on that they need Intertwined Fate to get characters and weapons from limited-time banners. Acquiring Intertwined Fates is an essential part of the process.

While Acquaint Fate can only be used on the standard banner, Intertwined Fate can only be used on either of the event banners. Players can use one Intertwined Fate to make one wish on either banner, or they can use 10 Fates at a time if they prefer.

There are a few different ways for players to obtain Intertwined Fates, so this article explains where they can be found in the game.

Also read: How to get 5-star artifacts in Genshin Impact: Beginner's guide

Intertwined Fate collection guide for Genshin Impact

The most common way to obtain Intertwined Fates is by trading Primogems. Players can always spend 160 Primogems for one Intertwined Fate, either from the wish page or directly in Paimon’s Bargains.

Primogems are the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact, precisely because they can purchase wishes. However, there are a few other ways for players to farm Intertwined Fates.

Starglitter Exchange

Starglitter Exchange (image via Genshin Impact)

The Starglitter Exchange has a limitless supply of Intertwined Fates. Each Fate sold here costs five Masterless Starglitter. Although it’s convenient that Fates are always sold here, players should be cautious.

Masterless Starglitter is very rare, and the shop sells a few 4-star characters every month for 34 Starglitter. Many players prefer to save their Starglitter to purchase a character or weapon. Nevertheless, Intertwined Fate is a good purchase when other options in the shop are unappealing.

Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange (image via Richard Yamato)

Every month, players can purchase as many as five Intertwined Fates from the Stardust Exchange. Each wish costs 125 Stardust, though they’re often on sale for just 75.

Intertwined and Acquaint Fates are by far the best uses for Stardust. As such, players are advised to purchase as much as possible from the Stardust Exchange each month.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to solve the Other Side of Isle and Sea puzzle

Paid Battle Pass

Battle Pass (image via Genshin Impact)

The free Battle Pass rewards players with Acquaint Fate at every 10 levels. Meanwhile, players who purchase the Gnostic Hymn in addition to the Battle Pass receive an Intertwined Fate at levels 10, 20, 30, and 40. At level 50, they will instead receive 680 Primogems, which can be used to buy four additional Intertwined Fates.

As a one-time reward, Genshin Impact also gives out two Intertwined Fates to players who reach level six in Dragonspine’s Frostbearing Tree.

Frostbearing Tree rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact is very likely to bring in more reward systems like the Frostbearing Tree in future updates, giving players a few Intertwined Fates for their efforts.

Also read: Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact: Rewards, how to find and more details

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul