Genshin Impact: How to solve the Other Side of Isle and Sea puzzle

Genshin Impact’s limited-time region, the Golden Apple Archipelago, offers players new quests to play through on the islands.

After completing Act 2 of Midsummer Island Adventure, a new quest becomes available in the archipelago. In “The Other Side of Isle and Sea,” Travelers comb through the islands looking for vague murals. By finding them, players will learn about a shipwreck story that took place on the archipelago.

How to find murals and solve "The Other Side of Isle and Sea" quest in Genshin Impact

To unlock this quest, players need to interact with any of the five murals on Golden Apple Archipelago and take a picture of it.

Afterward, Paimon hints that other similar murals exist on the archipelago. The quest objective is then pretty clear. Players must find all the other murals and take photos of them.

After clicking “Observe” when near a mural, players should take a photo of it in either of two ways. The in-game item, Kamera, is one option. Players can also use the camera found in Paimon’s menu. For the purpose of this quest, players don’t need to save the mural photos.

Mural locations in Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago

The real challenge in “The Other Side of Isle and Sea” is finding the murals, as the locations aren’t marked on the world map. Players who want to avoid searching the islands for themselves can refer to the navigation directions below.

There are five murals on the archipelago, each one on a different island.

Nameless Islet

Nameless Islet mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

Nameless Islet is normally hidden by fog, rather inaccessible to Travelers. However, by playing through the quest, “A Trip Through Fog and Wind,” players will navigate to this small isle and find the mural on the side of the boulders.

Nameless Island

Nameless Island mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can easily navigate here by starting at either the Broken Isle or Twinning Isle waypoint. They should then sail over to this island and search along the rocks in the northeast area.

Twinning Isle

Twinning Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

There is a mural on the larger, southern portion of Twinning Isle. Players should search the walls of the valley here after fighting the Hilichurls in the area.

Broken Isle

Broken Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

On Broken Isle, a trail leads up to a Dodo-King’s Painted Wall. Breaking the wall with the Wind-Blessed Harpastum reveals a cavern, where a mural is on the walls inside it.

Minacious Isle

Minacious Isle mural location (image via Genshin Impact)

Players should start at the teleport waypoint on Minacious Isle and head east. A mural is in plain sight here, on the southwest side of the base of a cliff.

Once all the murals are found and photographed, players must then go to the library in Monstadt to find someone who can help decipher them. By talking to the traveling scholar, Sayid, the quest concludes.

Players receive 40 Primogems, 350 Adventure EXP, and other common rewards for completing this quest.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod