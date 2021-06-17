Genshin Impact 2.0 Beta receives 9 GB update: Major changes to Yoimiya's constellations, elemental burst leaked

The next update to Genshin Impact will likely arrive in late July, but beta testers are already revealing plenty of upcoming content.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 1.6, but the next update should be a significant one, which will likely be dubbed version 2.0. Lately, beta testers revealed a recent patch to the game files ahead of the next update.

This article therefore covers the beta update, as well as some recent leaks concerning the upcoming Pyro bow-user - Yoimiya.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Gorou, Sara, and Kokomi so far

9 GB update arrives to the Genshin Impact 2.0 beta

A new patch has been added to the Genshin Impact 2.0 beta, implementing a 9.3 GB update.

Nine gigabytes is no small amount for an update. However, this number doesn’t only reflect new content or improvements. As the popular leaker Dimbreath explains, many Genshin Impact files were renamed, which is what caused such a large update.

Summarized:



2.0 Beta => ~14.6GB

2.0 Beta Patch 1 => ~16.1GB



Basically around 1.5GB increase. (This applies to PC only! Unsure about the mobile sizes.) — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 14, 2021

The size of the Genshin Impact 2.0 beta certainly grew, but only by about 1.5 GB. Apart from the file name changes, exact details of the patch are still unknown. If new content has been added to the 2.0 beta, new leaks may soon surface regarding the next version of Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Pyro Hypostasis boss, Raiden Shogun models, Thunderhelm Lawachurl, Inazuma shrine keys, and more

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst

Leaked video footage showcases Yoimiya, an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, performing her elemental abilities.

Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst, called Ryukin Saxifrage, triggers an animation where she jumps in the air with fireworks. She deals AoE Pyro damage with this ability and also marks an enemy with “Aurous Blaze” for up to 10 seconds.

When an enemy is marked with Aurous Blaze, anyone besides Yoimiya will trigger explosions upon hitting them. Characters can create this effect once every two seconds by using any attack or elemental ability that hits the enemy.

Aurous Blaze is also something of a contagious effect. When the marked enemy is defeated, the status will inflict another nearby enemy for the remainder of the ability’s duration.

Because Yoimiya herself can’t trigger these explosions, most players will implement this part of her kit for sub-DPS. Yoimiya may not be a main damage dealer, but she can deal solid damage even while the main DPS option is in play.

Yoimiya gets constellation buffs in Genshin Impact

According to leaks, Yoimiya’s constellations have been buffed ahead of her eventual debut.

A reliable Genshin Impact database, Honey Impact, tracks and reports leaked data about in-game characters and more. In Honey Impact, two of Yoimiya’s constellations have been edited to greatly improve her Elemental Skill.

Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill

After using her Elemental Skill, Yoimiya’s normal attacks will instead deal Pyro damage for 10 seconds. These “Blazing Arrows” will deal increased damage.

This ability has just one minor limitation. Yoimiya’s charged attacks typically create “Kindling Arrows” if charged long enough. These arrows automatically target nearby enemies and deal Pyro damage.

Kindling arrows aren’t an option for the duration of Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill. Nevertheless, players should mostly use this ability for rapid Pyro infusion and elemental reactions. Therefore, using charged attacks during her Elemental Skill is not recommended anyway.

Yoimiya’s new C4 and C6 effects

Previously, leaks predicted that Yoimiya’s fourth constellation would lower the cooldown of her Elemental Skill by one second. Now, that time has been increased to 1.2 seconds.

Furthermore, Yoimiya’s sixth constellation should give her normal attacks a 50% chance of firing an extra Blazing Arrow while her Elemental Skill is active. Leaks originally expected a 40% chance of triggering this effect, but it seems Yoimiya players will trigger even more Pyro damage than expected.

Honey Impact suggests that the extra arrows’ damage has also increased. They predict that C6 Yoimiya’s additional Blazing Arrows will deal 60% of the original attack’s damage, while they originally only expected 50%.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma's Sacred Sakura Tree to unlock the map in phases and reward 30 fates

Edited by Nikhil Vinod