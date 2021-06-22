Genshin Impact emerges as most popular game on Twitter in first half of 2021

2021 is shaping up to be Genshin Impact's year, as seen from the fact that it's the most popular game on Twitter for the first half of 2021.

Being the number one most talked-about game in the world is no small feat. For Genshin Impact to do that, it would have to beat other video game titans such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Minecraft, and it did that soundly thus far in 2021.

Recently, Rishi Chadha (head of gaming content partnerships on Twitter Gaming) reviewed several gaming insights on Twitter and posted his findings in an official article for Twitter Gaming. Among these findings was the fact that Genshin Impact was the number one tweeted game overall for this year.

These are the most tweeted games for 2021 (from the beginning of the year to now):

Genshin Impact Apex Legends Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Animal Crossing Knives Out Fortnite Monster Hunter Fate/Grand Order Minecraft

We've got a new #1 game in town, with @GenshinImpact taking the top spot 🔥



A massive shoutout to @PlayApex for their growth on the charts too! pic.twitter.com/iHAM9OwP3X — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) June 21, 2021

The games shown above are some of the most well-known and popular ones on the market. In some parts of the world, these games are intertwined with gaming culture, but Genshin Impact does have some advantages that make it even more popular to tweet about than its competitors.

Why so many people tweet about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has several ingredients for its success on Twitter. It's a popular video game available on PC, consoles, and mobile devices while also having a solid presence in the Asian and American markets.

Some gamers might not be aware of this, but those markets make up most countries that tweet about gaming.

Genshin Impact's inspiring character designs helps attract people to tweeting about it (Image via miHoYo)

Japan is the number one country for tweeting about gaming, with the United States being behind at number two. Adding onto this is that Genshin Impact's official Twitter page has over 1.6M followers, but there are still other reasons for its success worth mentioning.

One monumental part of Genshin Impact's success is how the community uses Twitter to find out news about the game. The leaking scene is massive, with major spoilers being uncovered every week. Yet, that's still just a minor part of why Genshin Impact is so popular.

Add in great characters and art, as well as official social media contests, and it quickly becomes apparent why Genshin Impact's popularity is through the roof right now.

Mobile games are massive in Asian countries (which dominate some parts of Twitter), an area that Genshin Impact has mastered.

