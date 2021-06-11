Genshin Impact wins 2021 Apple Design Awards for Visuals and Graphics

The 2021 Apple Design Awards were handed out recently, with Genshin Impact winning in the Visuals and Graphics category.

Typically, the Apple Design Awards are intended to recognize and highlight the best software and hardware found on Apple devices. As some Genshin Impact fans might be aware, the game is available as an app on iOS devices, making it eligible for the 2021 Apple Design Awards.

Genshin Impact recently announced this news on their Twitter. Likewise, fans can go to the 2021 Apple Design Awards website to check out all of the other winners. It's worth noting that Genshin Impact is not the only winner in the Visuals and Graphics category, as there are always two winners in each category. In this case, Loóna and Genshin Impact are the winners for Visuals and Graphics.

Earlier today, Apple announced the winners for the 2021 Apple Design Awards. There are six categories, with each category having two winners. The categories for this event are Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation.

Dear Travelers,



We are happy to announce that Genshin Impact has won the 2021 Apple Design Awards for the Visuals and Graphics category!



Thank you to all Travelers for your continuous supporthttps://t.co/58xqL6FhiU#GenshinImpact #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/pDX9FZUTuF — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 11, 2021

Being a winner at such a notable event is bound to lure more eyes to a product. In Genshin Impact's case, more Apple fans are going to be aware of its existence, as the award is a testament to its stunning imagery and wonderful animations.

Why Genshin Impact won

Anybody who has played the game will immediately recognize its gorgeous graphics for a free to play game. Yet, it isn't just the game's graphics that resonate so strongly with the playerbase. It has crisp animations, diverse locations, and character design that many fans have fallen in love with.

Genshin Impact has stunning visuals in their character design (Image via miHoYo)

Contrary to what some people might believe, Genshin Impact is not a dead game. Genshin Impact is a game that keeps on growing. Its numerous updates, in addition to its many accolades, ensure that gamers around the world will still be hearing news about the game for years to come.

The following is the quote Apple used to sum up Genshin Impact:

"Genshin Impact's heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes push the visual frontier for mobile gaming. Motion blur, shadow quality, and frame rate can be reconfigured on the fly whether players are obliterating slime monsters, summoning earthquakes, flinging lightning, or guiding the wind itself to supercharge flames and blizzards."

Edited by Nikhil Vinod