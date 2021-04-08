Peacock adding player controls for Apple users in time for WrestleMania

The WWE Universe hasn't really embraced the move to Peacock as the new home of the WWE Network in recent weeks. But the NBCUniversal streaming service is trying to change that, one step at a time.

Between WWE Fastlane and last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, several fans took to social media to complain that they couldn't pause, rewind, or start from the beginning of live WWE programming.

Earlier today on Twitter, when asked about these functions by a fan, Peacock responded that they would be implemented for Apple users in time for WrestleMania and other devices in time for SummerSlam.

Their tweet states:

"At the moment, these features will be available on supported iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs by WrestleMania. We greatly appreciate your feedback and will be adding this to additional devices by Summer Slam."

This is certainly good news for Apple users this weekend. However, WrestleMania viewers on other devices will have to wait until SummerSlam to enjoy the functionality that they've been used to with the WWE Network for years.

While this might be disappointing to some, it should be encouraging that Peacock is already listening to feedback by implementing the features that the WWE Universe is asking for.

It will be interesting to hear feedback from Apple users this weekend on how these new features work on Peacock during WrestleMania.

Are you an Apple user who is a lot happier with your WrestleMania viewing experience this Sunday? Or are you on one of the many devices that have to wait until SummerSlam? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.