Genshin Impact wins 2020 TapTap Game of the Year award

Genshin Impact has won TapTap's 2020 Game of the Year. It has been only a few months since the game was launched, and it's breaking records worldwide.

TapTap Game Awards is a Chinese awards platform for mobile gaming. For the year 2020, six honours were selected for mobile gaming - Best Game, Best Visuals, Best Gameplay, Best Indie game, Best Narrative, and Best Music.

Genshin Impact wins the TapTap Game of the Year 2020 award.

In each category, six games were nominated. This included three Chinese and three globally published games. Genshin Impact was awarded the Best Game of the Year 2020 after getting nominated and voted by 33 judges.

The other 5 TapTap 2020 awarded games are:

Best Gameplay - Pascal's Wager

Best Visuals - Canal Towns

Best Indie Game - Far: Lone Sails

Best Narrative - Thronebreaker: The witcher tales

Best Music: Octopath Traveler: Champions of the continent

Declaration of the TapTap 2020 awards can be found here.

👍 Congratulations to @GenshinImpact for winning Game of the Year at TapTap Game Awards 2020!



Meet the team (Founder, composer & art design) behind this global hit: https://t.co/maRmIAJwvg#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zaq6xavIYJ — TapTap (@gamesTapTap) January 28, 2021

Genshin Impact had already won the "Best Game of 2020" title on Google Play and "Best iPhone Game of the Year 2020" on the App store. During the pandemic, gamers had been eagerly exploring new titles. This title's release of a well-planned and beautifully designed game managed to grab the audience's attention.

In two weeks, Genshin Impact accumulated $100 million, making it the biggest hit of mobile games.

A few weeks after launch, Genshin Impact won "Best Innovative Games" and "Users choice award" across regions. Since then, this game has been a hit on mobile, PC, and Playstation, making it one of the most successful games of 2020.

