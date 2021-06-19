Top 5 Genshin Impact leaks about Inazuma from the upcoming 2.0 update

Some of the upcoming Genshin Impact leaks for the 2.0 update are seriously hype-worthy.

The 2.0 update is going to be one of Genshin Impact's largest updates ever in terms of sheer content. The funny truth is that not everything has been leaked, either, and there's still so much content to discuss with what's been given to the Genshin Impact community thanks to leakers.

Naturally, there will be new characters and features to discuss regarding the upcoming 2.0 update, and all of it ties to Inazuma in some way, shape, or form.

Five upcoming Genshin Impact leaks related to Inazuma in the 2.0 update

#5 - Teapot Gardening

Genshin Impact fans will soon be able to garden here (Image via Genshin Impact Reddit)

Fans of the reputation system are going to love some new features associated with it in Inazuma. If a player reaches level three in Inazuma, they will get a reward known as Naku Weed Seed, which must be then taken to Madame Ping so she can teach the player how to garden.

Genshin Impact players will be able to grow all kinds of vegetation in their teapot, like radishes and carrots, thanks to a new item known as the Seed Dispensary. Apparently, every seed will take three real days to grow, regardless of the seed type.

This leak was one of many from Uncle Truly, who was unfortunately caught by miHoYo recently.

#4 - Electro Traveler

The Electro Traveler 's Elemental Burst (Image via abc64real)

The Traveler is the first character every Genshin Impact player gets when playing the game, so it's only fair to place an upcoming update related to that character on a list like this one.

Electro Traveler's skillset has been leaked in full, and it looks like the Traveler's best version yet. Every single player will be able to obtain this variant of the Traveler (just like how all players can get the Geo variant) by progressing through the storyline.

If the Genshin Impact leaks are true, then it looks like the Traveler might have a place on some teams as a viable support option thanks to their capabilities in generating energy for the team.

#3 - New playable characters

[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma -

We couldn't fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆



We do not know if "Kokomi" has replaced "Mimi" or if she is a brand new character.



All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

One of the most anticipated things about any Genshin Impact update is the new playable characters. Currently, a lot of characters have been leaked in the 2.0 update beta, and this is among the highest concentration of new characters leaked in a long time within the Genshin Impact leaking community.

It's unknown if every leaked character will show up for the 2.0 update or one of the later updates, but it's assumed that the characters with more readily leaked data, like Yoimiya and Sayu, will be released in the 2.0 update.

#2 - The Electro Archon finally showing up

Fans of Genshin Impact's story can expect to see some more details related to Baal, the Electro Archon. Like with Venti and Zhongli, Baal has in-game data suggesting she will be a playable character. In her case, she has been leaked to be an Electro Polearm user.

Leaked videos also showcase Kazuha's backstory, which includes Baal (presumably) killing his friend. Combine that with the other stories of how restrictive she's made Inazuma, and it makes sense why Kazuha and Beidou will sneak the player into Inazuma.

#1 - Inazuma finally appearing

Inazuma will have some cool NPCs as well, like this Inazuma Shiba (Image via Sukuna)

Although some leaks specify that not all of Inazuma will be explorable from the get-go, it's still worth noting that many Genshin Impact players are looking forward to finally exploring the much-anticipated region.

All of the playable characters listed above have an affiliation to Inazuma, which only helps to serve how important the new region is going to be in Genshin Impact. Several leaks have detailed the islands and the environmental damage associated with some regions of Inazuma, which will be one of the largest new territory updates to Genshin Impact (largest in terms of content, not size).

Inazuma on the world map for comparison's sake (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

The above image showcases some of Inazuma's map compared to the rest of Teyvat. It has also been confirmed that Kaeya cannot form a Cryo bridge here, as he will be instantly teleported out if he tries to (after reaching a certain point).

Fortunately, players will be able to reach Inazuma thanks to Kazuha and Beidou during the Archon quest storyline.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

