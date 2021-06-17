Genshin Impact leaks: Electro Traveler’s Elemental Skill, Burst, Inazuma Wind Glider skin, and more

A few Genshin Impact leaks about the Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill and Burst, as well as the new Inazuma Wind Glider, have made their way onto the internet recently.

Several gameplay features and playable characters have been leaked for the upcoming Inazuma patch, making it a highly anticipated update for many Genshin Impact players.

This article will just focus on the Electro Traveler's leaked Elemental Skill and Burst, as well as the Inazuma Wind Glider skin known as Wings of the Stormstrider. Additional details about the Inazuma reputation system's rewards will also be listed since the Wind Glider is associated with them.

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

The tweet above showcases the Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst and her Elemental Skill. It seems simple at first glance, but the leak seems to indicate that there is more than what meets the eye.

As always, a leaked animation or skillset is subject to change in the future. The Electro Traveler had another leak where the animations were just placeholders, so some aspects of what's seen above could be edited before it's finally released.

Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Lightning Shadow Blade is the translated name of the Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill. It's a quick animation where the Traveler shoots out three purplish-pink lightning bolts forward. It will deal Electro DMG and leave up to two magatamas (which are comma-shaped sigils).

It's worth noting that it could produce up to three magatamas at C1. As for what the magatama does, it's been leaked that it will be absorbed when it's near a player and will regenerate Elemental Energy and Energy Recharge Proficiency.

Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst summons lightning around them, which knocks back nearby foes whilst dealing Electro DMG. While this Elemental Burst is active, Normal and Charged Attacks will summon additional Thunderstrikes, which deal Electro DMG.

When this happens, it will generate energy particles for the player to pick up. However, this can only happen once every 0.5 seconds.

Inazuma Wind Glider skin

The tweet above reveals the new Inazuma Wind Glider skin, and it looks like it was made with Fischl in mind. Its purple and golden color scheme looks elegant, with its animation being on par with other Wind Gliders in the game.

The tweet also shows off the glider from two other angles. Keqing can be seen on the left side, while Mona can be spotted on the right. Unfortunately, getting it will be difficult for players who hate the reputation system in Genshin Impact.

The Wind Glider skin's translated name is Wings of the Stormstrider, and it can be obtained by having a high reputation in Inazuma (520 to be exact). It isn't easy to get, but it is a permanent reward for players that work hard to obtain it.

Inazuma reputation rewards

The Wind Glider skin is the last reward that players will obtain through Inazuma's reputation system.

The other rewards are as follows (with the rep amount in parentheses):

Recipe: Konda Cuisine x 1

Instructions: Electroculus Resonance Stone x 1 (400)

Naku Weed Seed x 1 (420)

Recipe: Cake Soup x 1 (440)

Inazuma: Kamisato Crest x 1 (440)

Red Feather Fan x 1 (460)

Diagram: Electro Treasure Compass x 1 (480)

Recipe: Butter Crab x 1 (500)

Inazuma: Raiden Emblem x 1 (500)

Wings of the Stormstrider x 1 (520)

