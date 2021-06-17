Genshin Impact leaks reveal rewards of Sacred Sakura Tree: Free 30 wishes, 5 crowns of Insight, and more 

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that the upcoming Inazuma region will feature something called the “Sacred Sakura Tree.”

In Genshin Impact, players have explored the two current nations of Mondstadt and Liyue, neither of which are difficult to navigate. Regardless, based on in-game lore and leaked content, players expect Inazuma to have its own unique obstacles. Now, with the leaked Sacred Sakura Tree up in the air, players have a better idea of how Inazuma will work, and how they can leach rewards from its challenges.

Genshin Impact to offer huge rewards through the Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma

Sacred Sakura Tree (image via Genshin Intel)

Rumors claim that the Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma will provide valuable rewards as players level up this new progress system. Travelers will collect Electro sigils in Inazuma and offer them to the tree, increasing their Sacred Sakura’s Favor to earn the rewards.

Supposedly, Genshin Impact players will be able to bring the Sacred Sakura Tree up to level 50. Each level should require the player to offer 25 Electro Sigils to the tree.

At each level, players will receive rewards. Project Celestia’s tweet below shows all the rumored rewards from the Sacred Sakura Tree:

In total, players should receive 30 free wishes from the Sacred Sakura Tree. 20 of these wishes will be Intertwined Fate, used in the event banners. The other 10 will be Acquaint Fate which players can only use in the standard banner.

Rewards also seem to include new talent books, represented by the golden scroll icons in Project Celestia’s image. New domains in Inazuma will likely provide these items on a regular basis.

Other rare rewards given by the Sacred Sakura Tree include:

Five Fragile Resin

Five Crowns of Insight

One of each weapon billet

Four Shrine of Depth keys

Two Dream Solvents

Crowns of Insight are the most valuable item here, as they are very rare rewards usually seen in limited-time events. Players can use these items to bring a character's talent to its maximum level, but since they're so rare, players should use them selectively.

Also, as a cosmetic reward, reaching level 48 of the Sacred Sakura Tree should award a unique namecard, shown below.

Sacred Sakura Tree namecard (image via Honey Impact)

To get all the rewards, players will need to collect a total of 1250 Electro sigils. Seemingly, Travelers will need to spend a lot of hours in Inazuma to get these rare items. Genshin Impact players have been wanting new, substantive content for months now. Fortunately, it seems that the 2.0 update will provide just that with the Sacred Sakura Tree.

Genshin Impact’s Sacred Sakura Tree will limit exploration in Inazuma

Apart from the rewards, players will still have good reasons to level up the new tree. According to leaks, the Sacred Sakura Tree will control exploration in the Inazuma region.

As the tree levels up, the players’ Electrograna are enhanced. Leaks indicate that the Electrograna will protect Travelers from Inazuma’s environmental damage and allow them to explore more areas in the nation.

Sacred Sakura's Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine).



Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Some leakers have suggested that many players will need months to fully explore Inazuma, precisely because of how the Sacred Sakura Tree functions.

Disclaimer: As always, all leaked information may change until miHoYo confirms future content regarding Inazuma or the Sacred Sakura Tree.

