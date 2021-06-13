Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill, Burst, unique charged-attack, constellations, and more details

Several Genshin Impact leaks have come out, revealing a lot of information about Yoimiya, a character who once only had barebones details known about her.

Yoimiya will be released in the near future, although it isn't yet known when that will be exactly. Still, everything that has been leaked about her indicates that she's nearly finished, as there are numbers and everything to discuss regarding her skillset in Genshin Impact.

Previously, players only had access to videos and small tidbits regarding her Elemental Skill and Burst. Now, they have access to her entire kit thanks to the valiant efforts of the Genshin Impact leaking community.

Genshin Impact leaks: All you need to know about Yoimiya

Yoimiya is an upcoming playable character who was leaked in the past, yet only had minimal info available back then. It was leaked that she would be a five-star Pyro user who wields bows and had an affinity to bombs, but that was basically it.

Now, Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a lot more info about the character, including previously unrevealed info like her model, Elemental Skill and Burst, and attack animations. Even info like Constellations and Ascension details have been leaked about Yoimiya.

The video above shows off her Elemental Burst near the end of the video, with the rest of the video being dedicated to the Fatui Mirror Maiden's attacks and Yoimiya's walking.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill is seen at the beginning of this video. Its name is Teika Fire-Dance, and it's essentially an attack steroid that makes her normal attacks a lot more powerful.

More specifically, it turns her normal attacks into Blazing Arrows, which increases the DMG and converts it into Pyro DMG. However, the 2nd Charge Level of her unique charged attack will not create new Kindling Arrows whilst active.

Its effect disappears either in 10 seconds or when Yoimiya is swapped out. Its overall cooldown is 20 seconds at all levels. The Blazing Arrow DMG does a range of damage from 137.91% to 176.5% Normal Attack DMG, depending on the level of this Elemental Skill.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst (Image via Dimbreath)

As seen above, Yoimiya's Elemental Burst looks quite explosive. The fireworks look great, but some Genshin Impact fans are more interested in what it does rather than how great it looks.

Her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is known as Ryukin Saxifrage. After she shoots her explosive arrows for AOE Pyro DMG, she will mark one of them with a marking known as Aurous Blaze. Here, if anybody other than Yoimiya hits the marked foe with any attack, an AOE Pyro explosion will occur.

If a foe is defeated with this marking still active, the remaining duration will be transferred to a nearby foe (if any). These AOE Pyro explosions can only occur once every two seconds, with the duration of the marking only lasting for 10 seconds. Her Elemental Burst's cooldown is 20 seconds in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya's unique charged attack in Genshin Impact

YOIMIYA'S CHARGED ATKs ARE SO COOL AND PRETTY??? pic.twitter.com/6ToH6HrP8P — inès (@iIoveganyu) June 10, 2021

Exciting charged attacks are always something to look forward to. As a bow user, one would think that Yoimiya just shoots a stronger arrow, but there are some extra elements that make her charged attack stand out from other bow users.

The video above shows what happens when the player hits Charge Level 2. She shoots one Pyro arrow, with up to three Kindling Arrows (depending on charge time) accompanying it. These additional arrows will target nearby foes, dealing Pyro DMG.

Her Charge Level 1 variant just shoots a regular Pyro arrow. It's worth noting that players can see how many Kingling Arrows they have in the other variation, as they look like little spiraling fireworks that surround her bow.

Yoimiya's Constellations in Genshin Impact

[EN] Yoimiya's Character screen & Talents & Constellations



I think I can finally go to sleep...#GenshinImpact #Yoimiya pic.twitter.com/GJnUQRMdcg — abc64 (@abc64real) June 10, 2021

Yoimiya's first Constellation in Genshin Impact is known as Agate Ryukin, which makes the markings created by her Elemental Burst last for an extra four seconds. Not only that, but Yoimiya's ATK is increased by 20% for 20 seconds whenever an enemy with that marking is defeated.

Her second Constellation is known as A Procession of Bonfires, which gives her a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for six seconds whenever her Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit. It still applies even if she is not the active character.

Her third and fifth Constellations are the usual in Genshin Impact; just a boring increase Elemental Skill/Elemental Burst's level by three, with a maximum upgrade of 15, respectively.

Made some changes to Yoimiya's C6 constellation name's translation.



Old translation : Potential flow of the stars



New translation : Naganohara's Flow of the Stars



These are still literal translations so I am not sure how the official EN translation will turn out. — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 8, 2021

Yoimiya's fourth Constellation, Pyrotechnic Professional, makes it so whenever Yoimiya's marks create an explosion, her Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by one second.

Finally, Nagonohara Meteor Swarm is her last Constellation. Whilst Yoimiya's Elemental Skill is active, her normal attacks have a 40% chance of firing an additional Blazing Arrow, which deals half of the original DMG (counts as Normal Attack DMG).

Yoimiya's Ascension requirements in Genshin Impact

The Ascension materials needed for Yoimiya's Ascension in Genshin Impact are as follows:

1st: 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 of a new local specialty, 3 Divining Scrolls, and 20K Mora

2nd: 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 2 of the new items exclusive to the Pyro Hypostasis, 10 of the new local specialty, 15 Divining Scrolls, and 40K Mora.

3rd: 6 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 4 of the new items exclusive to the Pyro Hypostasis, 20 of the new local specialty, 12 Sealed Scrolls, and 60K Mora.

4th: 3 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 8 of the new items exclusive to the Pyro Hypostasis, 30 of the new local specialty, 18 Sealed Scrolls, and 80K Mora.

5th: 6 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 12 of the new items exclusive to the Pyro Hypostasis, 45 of the new local specialty, 18 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 100K Mora.

6th: 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 20 of the new items exclusive to the Pyro Hypostasis, 60 of the new local specialty, 24 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 120K Mora.

