Genshin Impact leaks: Gameplay reveals Fatui Mirror Maiden abilities and Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst marking

There has been a surge in Genshin Impact leaks lately, with some interesting videos popping up that involve Yoimiya's Elemental Burst and the Fatui Mirror Maiden.

For those that aren't aware, the Yoimiya is an upcoming playable character who is a 5-star bow unit that has a Pyro vision. Her Elemental Burst has been leaked before, but now players are able to see the markings it produces when it hits enemies. In the case of the leaked video, it's the Fatui Mirror Maiden that this Elemental Burst hits.

The Fatui Mirror Maiden is a brand new enemy that specializes in the Hydro element. However, what separates her from the usual Hydro enemies is that she has some sneaky mirror techniques that can trap the player. She's not a boss in Genshin Impact, just another Fatui enemy like the Fatui Cicin Mages.

Genshin Impact leaks: Fatui Mirror Mage gameplay & Yomiya's Elemental Burst marking

It's important to note that this video is not indicative of the final version in Genshin Impact. Yoimiya doesn't take any damage in this video for the sole fact that it's easier to show off what the Fatui Mirror Maiden is capable of.

That aside, the main purpose of this video is that players can see all of the Fatui Mirror Maiden's abilities and animations. There are a few good animations to check out, but it's also worth noting that Yoimiya's Elemental Burst marking is also present near the end of the video.

Closer look at the Fatui Mirror Maiden

Fatui Mirror-Shade Lady (Unofficial TL)

She isn't called the Hydro Cicin Mage.



TL;DR for her abilities: AOE, blink and hard crowd-control chain abilities.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/VMM0CGUdV0 — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 10, 2021

Judging by how players are unable to escape the small mirror encirclement, she seems like she will be quite the nuisance for melee-based characters, especially in situations where players will face off hordes of enemies.

It isn't yet known if players can escape this encirclement technique yet in Genshin Impact, but even then, players can rely on bow users to take care of the Fatui Mirror Maiden.

Her AOE attacks have an impressive range, which makes her hard CC all the more annoying to deal with.

New fatui lady is actually really tall.. and those legs 😳 — abc64 (@abc64real) June 11, 2021

As for the design of the Fatui Mirror Maiden, she's taller than the Fatui Cicin Mages, with many Genshin Impact players commenting on her fanservice-inspired design online. Like many other Genshin Impact enemies that are color-coded, her color scheme is appropriately blue and white, given her affinity with Hydro vision.

She towers over Yoimiya in the gameplay video seen above, and Yoimiya has the average body type for most women in Genshin Impact.

Yomiya's Elemental Burst marking

The marking, as present on the Fatui Mirror Maiden (Image via @abc64real)

The final aspect that's worth discussing in this video is how Yoimiya's Elemental Burst places a marking on the enemies it hits in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst is known as Ryukin Saxifrage, where she jumps up into the air, shoots an arrow, and fireworks explode in that vicinity.

The marking is known as Aurous Blaze, which makes all normal, charged, plunging attacks, as well as Elemental Skills and Bursts by any party member sans Yoimiya trigger additional AOE Pyro explosions.

If a foe is defeated with this marking still being active, it will pass on to a nearby opponent and inherit whatever time is left on that marking. Only one Aurous Blaze explosion can occur every two seconds, with the overall duration of the skill lasting for 10 seconds. The CD of this Elemental Burst is 20 seconds in Genshin Impact.

