Genshin Impact leaks: Sayu, Ayaka, and Yoimiya’s skill and burst animations revealed with a sneak peek at Inazuma

Recent leaks have shown a more in-depth look at several unreleased Genshin Impact characters (Sayu, Ayaka, and Yoimiya), while also briefly showing off Inazuma.

For the first time, Genshin Impact fans are able to look at Yoimiya's model and animations thanks to these leaks. Unlike other text-based leaks, the recent Genshin Impact leaks have videos, making their credibility quite high. In Yoimiya's case, this is a great first look at a character who was once leaked with hardly any info.

Other than her, Sayu is another much-anticipated character with her own videos to show off. Of course, Ayaka still looks great, so Ayaka fans can rest easy knowing that her model and animations still look fine. Finally, all of this is taking place at some undisclosed location in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sayu, Ayaka, and Yoimiya info plus a sneak peek at Inazuma

So well for whoever wants these: pic.twitter.com/Htxt1eqcAH — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 7, 2021

Sometimes, Genshin Impact leaks are unreliable because they're simply text-based, leaving a little too much to the player's imagination. Fortunately, all of the info provided related to the characters in the title have videos to show off their skillsets.

Curious players will find Sayu, Ayaka, and Yoimiya's skills and animations to look quite fascinating. Other than that, there is also a sneak peek for Genshin Impact fans wondering about Inazuma and what it will look like.

Sayu info

[2.0 - Sayu Animations]



(She apparently has one idle? I waited like 10 minutes.)



Streamable: https://t.co/bkXnLunMJm pic.twitter.com/q0xKfq4lJ8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 10, 2021

Sayu has had her model leaked for a while, but now Genshin Impact fans can see her in-game thanks to the tweet above. Her skillset is certainly interesting, with her Elemental Skill standing out in particular.

Her Elemental Skill makes her curl into a ball and ram into whatever direction the player is facing in a Sonic The Hedgehog kind of way. It looks like a fun mobility skill, especially since hitting enemies does not stop Sayu from rolling.

Her Elemental Burst summons a large familiar which will heal allies below 70% health. Otherwise, it will deal Anemo AoE damage to nearby enemies. All of these skills look quite exciting for a four-star unit, and it is worth noting that Sayu is an Anemo Claymore unit.

Ayaka info

// genshin leaks



OMG AYAKA ... AND ELCTRO ABYSS MAGES ..?



pic.twitter.com/PLXDz4Sk8v — lune #KEQINGTWT (@KEQ1N6) June 10, 2021

Unlike the other two characters, Ayaka has had her animations leaked a while ago. However, there are some minor updates as reflected in the tweet above. Interestingly enough, this leak also shows off Electro Abyss Mages (who unfortunately don't get to show off their skills as Ayaka bullies them here).

Aside from that, this leak more or less confirms Ayaka's old skillset with a few minor tweaks to make it look smoother. Her animations are crisp, she attacks blindingly fast, and her Elemental Burst looks fun to use for pushing enemies away.

Yoimiya info

Compared to another Pyro Bow user like Amber, Yoimiya is far flashier in her animations and movements. Doing several backflips whilst shooting arrows isn't that useful gameplay-wise, but it looks incredible from an aesthetic point of view.

It's worth noting that this is the first look at Yoimiya since she's been leaked. Back then, all players had was some text and in-game files associated with her. Now, Genshin Impact players are able to see her in all of her glory.

Her charged shot with the mini-fireworks is quite the sight to behold. While her Elemental Skill looks simple (although the video doesn't show off much of what it does), her Elemental Burst looks appropriately explosive for a five-star unit.

Pyro Hypostasis

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



Similar to its electro counterpart, the cube will rekindle if its tinders are not put out by elemental reactions. pic.twitter.com/6NP46990BI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 9, 2021

If Yoimiya looks interesting to players, then they should be pleased to know that the Pyro Hypostasis has also been leaked. This brand new boss will drop ascension materials for Yoimiya.

It will be located in the north end of Kannazuka, which is located in Inazuma. As it is a Hypostasis boss, most Genshin Impact players won't have much of an issue farming it to upgrade Yoimiya.

Inazuma map

Genshin Impact fans can now see what some of the Inazuma islands look like in Genshin Impact. It might look small at first glance, but players should keep in mind that Inazuma will likely focus on vertical map design (which can be seen in some of the clips above).

The Instagram post above shows the relative size between the rest of Teyvat and Inazuma. Unsurprisingly, Inazuma is quite far away from the rest of the world, which makes perfect sense given its recent isolationist tendencies in-lore.

It is unknown if players can use a unit like Kaeya to simply cross the ocean to get to Inazuma. Beidou and Kazuha will help the player get there in-story, so it is interesting to see just how far away Inazuma is and why players need the assistance of those two to get here.

[2.0 BETA] Inazuma Areas.



Three major areas teased in the 1.5 Special Program, specifically Narukami Island, Kannazuka and Yashiori Island, will be playable in 2.0. Though, you may be able to see the other teased areas beyond the border.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 10, 2021

Some Inazuma areas will be seen in the 2.0 update for Genshin Impact. Specifically, it will be Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island. It isn't known if the rest of the islands will be available for Genshin Impact players to explore just yet, although everything is subject to change as usual for Genshin Impact leaks.

