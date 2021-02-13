Top 5 most challenging opponents in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's open-world is filled with monsters, treasure hoarders, and agents from the Fatui, all of whom make the gameplay challenging for players. With each ascended world level, the opponents get more powerful and harder to beat. Players who don't focus on the damage-dealing meta and prefer exploration and story quests, find it difficult to challenge.

Genshin Impact's top 5 challenging opponents

#5 Stromterror / Dvalin

Dvalin / Strormterror

Stormterror or Dvalin is probably the most frightening enemy in the early game. The enemy gets introduced during a story quest, where players have to beat him in order to proceed with the lore. What makes Stormterror so strong is his ability to force players into leaving solid platforms. Stormterror as a weekly boss terrorizes the players.

#4 Andrius- Wolf Boss

Andrius: Wolf of the North (Image via thegamer)

Andrius, AKA Wolf of the North, is a fierce enemy who challenges the players with his insanely fast movement speed and lethal aggressiveness. This open-world boss can deal Cryo elemental DMG, freezing players with healers such as Barbara. The best way to deal with the wolf boss is to dodge its lethal strikes and not allow it enough time to make consecutive attacks.

#3 Primo Geovishap

Primo Geovishap (Image via Twinfinite)

Primo Geovishap is an all new addition to the game with the V1.3 patch of Genshin Impact. GeoVishap has massive resistance to physical as well as elemental damage, which makes him one of the toughest enemies in the game. Primo Geovishap can release different elemental damage at regular intervals, alongside physical attacks.

#2 Childe / Tartaglia

Childe / Tartaglia

Tartaglia, AKA Childe, is one of the trickiest boss enemies in Genshin Impact. Childe can fight with three forms, including the Foul Legacy Transformation, which earns him a place in The Fatui. Childe can do insane damage to players in proximity as well as at long range. The co-op mode makes it easier to deal with this boss enemy, but as a single player, it can be a nightmare.

#1 Oceanid

Oceanid (Image via Republic world)

Oceanid in Genshin Impact is a nightmare for players who lack an archer character or are low on DEF. The oceanid summons Hydro elemental creatures in waves, while the combat platform keeps sinking at regular intervals.

At one stage, it randomly summons a flock of flying Hydro creatures who are hard to deal with, especially if the players have all melee attackers in their party. Although not the most powerful, Oceanid is unarguably the most annoying boss enemy to deal with in Genshin Impact.

Honorable Mention: Hydro & Cryo Abyss Mage

Hydro Abyss Mage (Image via Mihoyo)

Hydro and Cryo Abyss Mages are not the strongest, but are one of the most annoying opponents to deal with. The Hydro Abyss Mage shoots a bubble, which traps and immobilizes players caught inside it. The Cryo abyss mage is not that powerful to deal with alone, but when allied with the Hydro abyss mage, it can continuously freeze players, disrupting attack combos and dealing cryo elemental damage.

