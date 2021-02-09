Genshin Impact: What is Peace Talisman and how to get it

Genshin Impact is less than 24 hours away from releasing the Lantern Rite festival and events. Peace Talisman in Genshin Impact will be a crucial in-game currency to redeem various rewards from the events at the Lantern Rite festival.

What is Peace Talisman and how to get it in Genshin Impact?

During the event, players can attempt the Theater Mechanicus challenge to obtain Peace Talismans along with Veneficus Sigil.

Obtain Peace Talismans from Theater Mechanicus event

Players can find the challenge quests on the "Theater Mechanicus" menu. Upon completing the quests, players will receive a certain number of Peace Talismans depending on the stage difficulty level.

The Peace Talismans can then be used in the Xiao Market to claim Hero's wit, Mora, Dust of Azoth, Talent books, and more.

(Image via Mihoyo)

Spend Peace Talismans on Xiao Market

The Xiao Market in Genshin Impact is an upcoming reward redemption event, which will be divided into three stages. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd stage of the Xiao Market will be open on February 10, 14, and 18 February, respectively.

Players can spend their Peace Talismans to redeem the shown rewards, including an exclusive namecard, "Celebration: Lantern-Light," and "Crown of Insight."

(Image via Mihoyo)

Spend Peace Talismans in "Stand By Me"

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players can complete requests in Lanter Rite Tales to obtain the Festive Fever in Genshin Impact. The Festive Fever will have three stages.

Upon completing the last stage, "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns," players will be eligible to claim a 4-star character of their choice from the six featured characters hailing from Liyue in the "Stand By Me" event.

Only one such character can be claimed from the event and it will require a total of 1000 Peace Talismans to do the same.

