Genshin Impact: Lantern Rite event and its contents explained

Genshin Impact has finally announced the gameplay details of "Lanter Rite."

The festival will start on February 10th and continue till February 28th. During this period, players can access the "All That Glitters," "Lantern Rite Tales," "Theater Mechanicus," "Xiao Market," and "Stand by Me" events.

On the day of the first full moon each year, the people of Liyue celebrate Lantern Rite.



You and Paimon arrive in Liyue as the festival is in full swing, preparing to enjoy yourselves...



— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 9, 2021

Lantern Rite event and its contents in Genshin Impact

All That Glitters

Players will be able to play Xiao's story quest, "Alatus Chapter," and upon completion, three events will be unlocked.

In "All That Glitters," there will be three acts of the story, which are "The Origin of the Lanterns" (February 10th - February 28th), "Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns" (February 14th - February 28th), and "Light Upon the Sea" (February 18th - February 28th).

All That Glitters: Xiao story quest details (Image via miHoYo)

Players must complete these story quests to gain access to the events scheduled later.

Lantern Rite Tales

Players will be assigned with different requests to obtain Festive Fever during this event in Genshin Impact. Upon completion, players will be rewarded with Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wits, and Festive Fevers.

There will be three stages for this event, and gamers can track the progress in the event menu, as shown below.

Lantern Rite Tales progression details (Image via miHoYo)

Festive Fever has three stages: "We've Only Just Begun," "Guests Flock From Afar," and "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns." Players won't be able to obtain Festive Fevers and requests after February 28th in Genshin Impact.

Theater Mechanicus

In this challenge, players will be tasked to deal with waves of monsters and prevent them from escaping the arena. Monsters will spawn from the purple portals and head towards the blue portals to escape the stage.

Gamers can construct different defense mechanici at constructible locations and use them to deal damage, slow down the enemy, and form elemental reactions to prevent enemies from escaping.

Theater Mechanicus event (Image via miHoYo)

Theater Mechanicus arena (Image via miHoYo)

Xiao Market

This event will be available in three stages, offering different rewards each time.

1st stage: February 10th - March 7th

2nd stage: February 14th - March 7th

3rd stage: February 18th - March 7th

Xiao Market stages and rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Players can claim Hero's Wit, Mora, Crown of Insight, Talent level-up materials, and much more by exchanging Peace Talismans in the market.

Stand by Me: (February 10th - March 7th)

The Stand by Me event will provide players with the opportunity to claim a 4-star character for free in Genshin Impact.

Stand By Me event (Image via miHoYo)

Upon reaching the "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns" stage in Festive Fever, players can redeem one of the featured characters permanently for 1,000 Peace Talismans in Genshin Impact.

