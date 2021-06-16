Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma to have Electro environmental damage like Dragonspine’s sheer cold effect

A new leak within the Genshin Impact community states that some regions in Inazuma will have Electro environmental damage.

Dragonspine had something similar, Sheer Cold effect, requiring players to warm up lest they freeze to death. In Dragonspine, players could collect Scarlet Quartz to reduce the potency of Sheer Cold, whilst players collect something else in Inazuma to do the same thing.

Some regions will have it more densely packed than others. To combat this, players could collect Electrograna to reduce the potency of this pesky environmental damage.

Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma's Electro environmental damage

Sacred Sakura's Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine).



Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Genshin Impact players that level the tree above will receive a higher bonus from the effects of Electrograna whilst traveling in Inazuma. To showcase how dangerous some parts of Inazuma are, a Zhongli with a lot of HP dies in approximately four seconds in contaminated purple water.

Electrograna will be a Genshin Impact player's best resource when traveling in Inazuma. The exact numbers are unknown, but it will help tremendously for Genshin Impact players seeking to explore all of Inazuma.

What Electrograna looks like

This is what Electrograna looks like before a player collects it (Image via Honey Impact)

As Inazuma is a completely different region from Dragonspine, it's only fair to assume that a similar resource will look different. In this case, Electrograna looks quite different from Scarlet Quartz, and its effects are also notably different.

Electrograna has a duration of 15 seconds, in which it can take Electro environmental damage up to six times for the player. Not only that, but those with Electrograna can also connect characters to an Electro Waypoint, which turns the character into a bolt of lighting before being transported to that Waypoint.

Electrograna can connect your character to an [Electro Waypoint], and cause your character to dash towards it by turning them into a bolt of lightning.

This can be used often for map exploration and other activities.

Electrograna can protect you from Electro Environmental Damage. pic.twitter.com/h0dXJZWrO1 — WangshengFP (@WangshengFP) June 11, 2021

These aren't the only effects, but some leakers do want players to discover everything else once they can play the game. Other than the effects above, characters with an Electrograna can pass through low-level Electro barriers.

What the Electro damage looks like

What the screen looks like when players are hurt by the Electro environmental damage (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

Genshin Impact players should notice that the screen looks like an Electro version of Dragonspine's Sheer Cold effect. It's presumed that the effect is more noticeable the more the player is affected by it.

Judging by some of the leaker's statements, this Electro environmental damage is going to be a lot more dangerous than Dragonspine's Sheer Cold effect, especially since players can't just get near some fires to warm up.

Map with strong Electro environmental damage

A map that shows off regions high in Electro (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above map is a leaked map that shows off the areas with a high density of Electro within the red circles. If players haven't seen the Inazuma map before, then this leaked image also serves as an indicator of what the new region is going to look like in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Gautham Balaji