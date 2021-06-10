Genshin Impact photo contest web event: How to participate, Primogems rewards, rules, and more details

Genshin Impact's latest photo contest involves Midsummer Island Adventure, and it's surprisingly easy to enter.

Community events tend to attract a lot of players within Genshin Impact, and this event will be no different. It's easy to enter and the rewards will entice many players to try and sign up for it. As always, there are some submission criteria and other important notes Genshin Impact players should consider before blindly taking a photo and posting it on social media.

It should be noted that this event only takes place on Twitter. HoyoLAB users should not post their photos on the forums over there, nor should they post them on other social media platforms like Instagram. Posting it on Twitter is one of the most important rules of this contest, so players should keep that in mind.

Genshin Impact photo contest: Midsummer Island Adventure info

Hello, Travelers!



The "Midsummer Island Adventure" Photo Contest has begun! Record beautiful summer moments on the islands and share them with other Travelers~



Event Duration (UTC+8)

June 9, 2021 – June 30, 2021 23:59

View Details Here >>>https://t.co/mxCUcI2qLJ#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qC8XNplHEn — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 9, 2021

This photo contest is all about capturing memorable moments while exploring the new islands in Genshin Impact. Unlike other community events, this event only includes screenshots and not fanart.

Event details

This Midsummer Island Adventure photo contest will run from June 9th, 2021, to June 30th, 2021, 23:59. Winners will be announced on July 15th. There is plenty of time for Genshin Impact players to submit a piece, but there are some guidelines they should follow before doing so.

First, it must be posted on Twitter with the hashtag, #GenshinIslands. Misspelling this hashtag, or omitting it entirely, will disqualify a player from even having a chance of winning the prize.

Speaking of prizes, there will be five Special Prize winners, 18 Runners-Up winners, and 50 Lucky Prize winners. The five Special Prize winners will get a Paimon Doll and 600 Primogems. The 18 Runners-Up winners will get a Character Portrait Phone Stand (Random) and 300 Primogems. Finally, the 50 winners of the Lucky Prize will get a Discord Advanced Nitro subscription valued at $9.99.

Submission criteria

This entire contest takes place on Twitter (Image via Magisto)

There are some other rules Genshin Impact players should follow. First, the photo must be an original piece of work and must be taken somewhere in the islands. Second, the photos should reflect the relevant elements of the said islands. Finally, the Nickname and UID must be clearly visible in the submission.

Other notes

Players should be creative with what they use in this contest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unsurprisingly, the photos have to be appropriate and related to Genshin Impact. It shouldn't be used to spread questionable ideas or anything like that. Other than that, the event will be judged by the Genshin Impact project team. They will judge on a variety of criteria, including, but not limited to:

Content

Comments

Likes

Players can submit multiple submissions, but only one prize will be awarded to them. Predictably, winners will receive an email on how they can claim their prizes, including the ability to provide their shipping address to easily collect the merchandise prizes.

Example

“When the sun's out, bathe in sunlight. But when the moon's out, bathe in moonlight”#GenshinIslands pic.twitter.com/WUkPcF92aE — claudً | future kazuha haver (@whotaoism) June 9, 2021

The above tweet is a good example of a submission that follows the rules. The player's UID and nickname are clearly visible.

It appears to be an original submission, it's on an island, and the content itself is pleasing to look at. It's not questionable, either. Of course, it's on Twitter, which is the most important thing to remember.

