Genshin Impact Klee sticker event: Rewards, how to participate, and more details

Genshin Impact fans will be pleased to know that they can participate and earn rewards for entering the Klee sticker event.

Most Genshin Impact events typically take place in-game. However, the game occasionally hosts a community event where creative players have a chance at earning some sweet rewards. In-game skills aren't relevant in such an event.

As the name would imply, the Klee event invites players to make a Klee sticker for miHoYo. There are some rules to follow, so players shouldn't just blindly send their artwork to the studio on Twitter.

Genshin Impact's Klee Sticker event is out

Hello Travelers!



The Klee sticker contest event has begun! Get your drawing tools ready, it's time to make some cute Klee stickers~



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/ozDEKLz6pR#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LUnuS9GBtf — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

A tweet on the official Genshin Impact Twitter handle (seen above) makes it pretty clear how to enter the Klee sticker contest.

The link in the tweet will lead players to the official Genshin Impact website, where they will be given the rules and other info related to the Klee sticker contest.

There are some important details that players should know before designing their cute Klee sticker.

Event details

The Fleeing Sunlight Klee Sticker Contest logo (Image via miHoYo)

This event will begin on June 2, 2021, and will end on June 13, 2021, 23:59 UTC+8. The results will be released on June 28, so players have a little bit of time to follow all of the directions to post their Klee sticker art.

To submit one's art, players need to go to HoYoLAB and enter the Fanart forums. They will then need to make their submission under the "Klee" topic with the criteria listed below.

Submission criteria

This image is related to Klee, but it's official art, so it won't qualify as a sticker (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every post should begin with "Klee Sticker." Violating this rule or any of the other criteria will disqualify Genshin Impact players from obtaining any rewards from this event.

Unsurprisingly, the art must be original work. It cannot be edited or plagiarized. It should also follow community guidelines, so it shouldn't be inappropriate content, advertisements, or other questionable drawings. It has to be related to Genshin Impact and Klee.

Posts are only eligible for rewards if they're posted in the correct section (the "Klee" section) with the correct format (starting with "Klee Sticker") during the time frame of this event (June 2, 2021, to June 13, 2021, 23:59 UTC+8).

Rewards

Another official art that might inspire some Genshin Impact players (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three categories of rewards that players can possibly obtain during this event.

There will be three winners of the Creativity Bundle, seven winners of the Popularity Bundle, and 20 winners of the Rising Star Bundle.

The Creative Bundle will be awarded to miHoYo's three favorite works. The bundle includes:

500 Primogems

A Spark Knight Flee Figure Bordered Poster

A Klee Acrylic Keychain

A Klee Character Stand

Three Klee Character Badges

A Genshin Impact Mousemat

Fans of Klee could get some good merchandise (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Popularity Bundle will be given to the seven most popular works, and it has the following items:

500 Primogems

A Spark Knight Flee Figure Bordered Poster

A Klee Acrylic Keychain

Finally, the Rising Star Bundle is given to 20 excellent works, and it has the following items:

200 Primogems

A Klee Character Stand

miHoYo has stated that likes, comments, and the number of favorites will help determine the winners of this contest to a degree. It won't guarantee who wins, but it is a factor to consider.

Quick FAQ

There are different things to consider when making one's OC of Klee (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is important to note that players who enter this competition should pay attention to System Messages, as merchandise prize-winners will be sent some important messages.

Winners will have to contact the email address provided to them to discuss their shipping address, as that's how they will get some of these prizes. If they don't do so in a month, they will be considered to have "voluntarily forfeited their prizes."

Klee fans should check the rules of this event before entering it (Image via Genshin Impact)

As for the FAQ itself, players must be LV. 2 on HoYoLAB. LV. 1 users cannot participate in this event.

Raising levels is easy through the HoYoLAB Daily Tasks system. The website details how to do it in full length.

Other than that, PlayStation users can enter this competition. All they have to do is to create a HoYoLAB account, link their email, and then raise the HoYoLAB account to LV. 2.

Final info on this Genshin Impact event

good luck for everyone who’s going to participate in the event! looking forward to see cute sticker art of klee <33 pic.twitter.com/WOO9Bue2z7 — tha ♡’s ara /p (@eikugou) June 2, 2021

The Klee Sticker event is a simple contest that doesn't have too many restrictions on what a player can draw. Genshin Impact players just have to be creative to stand out from the hordes of other entries on the website.

As likes, comments, and favorites play a role in this Genshin Impact event, it's better to submit artwork sooner rather than later.

