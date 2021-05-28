Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Klee banner 4-star characters revealed by popular leaker

Genshin Impact is due for a major update in just a few weeks, and a new character event banner will come with it.

Based on leaked game data, Klee will star on the first banner of 1.6, while Kazuha is most likely to follow. A leak from April also revealed some of the 4-star characters that will be featured on her banner.

These leaks come from trusted and often-correct sources, but no information in this article is currently confirmed. Hopefully, miHoYo reveals more in their 1.6 livestream tomorrow.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal the featured 4-star characters on Klee’s 1.6 banner

According to Genshin Report, trial data has revealed two of the three featured 4-star characters on Klee’s banner. Sucrose, Fischl, and another unknown character will have increased drop rates on Klee’s banner.

According to the in-game trial data, the first banner on version 1.6 is slated to be:



- Klee

- Fischl

- Sucrose

- and a currently unknown character#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/394h8ipO1j — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 27, 2021

Though players often see her as a “budget” Venti, Sucrose is a solid character who can easily produce Swirl effects in a large AoE. Players often use Sucrose to buff the party’s Elemental Mastery and to control groups of enemies.

Meanwhile, the Genshin Impact community often regards Fischl as one of the better sub-DPS characters. Her elemental abilities spawn a bird named Oz, who deals Electro damage even after Fischl leaves the field. Since the game will likely buff elemental reactions involving Electro, Fischl will be even more useful soon enough.

I CANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH BUT PLEASE- BUILD FISCHL



look at that machine gun oz and my fischl is just standing there pic.twitter.com/Uh7f9DYkEC — ゆぴな💙 (@bontenmaru_s) February 4, 2021

It’s tough to speculate on who the unknown 4-star character will be on Klee’s banner. This character probably won’t be Yanfei, since Klee is something of an upgraded version of her. Ninguang and Xiangling haven’t been featured in a few months now, but there’s nothing else to indicate that one of them reappears.

Neither Sucrose nor Fischl are new to Genshin Impact, not by a stretch. Players who want to get their constellations still have a reason to summon on this banner. However, unless the other 4-star character is new, most players will only wish on this banner for Klee herself.

Again, this banner is set to begin at the start of 1.6, which is predicted for June 9th. Players who want to build Klee, Sucrose, or Fischl, should start farming for materials as soon as possible.

Version 1.6 will open on June 9 with a banner for Klee. The Ludi Harpastum festival will start on the same day and conclude on June 24#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/enTwUgPGvZ — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 26, 2021

Klee is a 5-star Pyro DPS who attacks with a catalyst. She’s also one of the best explorer units in the game. Players who summon Klee will have a powerful asset, and hopefully, they’ll get powerful support units along the way.

