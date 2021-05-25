Genshin Impact Eula build: Best team compositions and artifacts explained

In Genshin Impact, Eula capitalizes on a physical damage playstyle, which players are currently working to improve.

As players continue to experiment, Eula is proving herself to be one of the best DPS characters. With many good support units that complement her and several artifact sets, she is an intimidating character to build. So to help players make the most of the new character, this article recommends Eula’s optimal artifacts and support characters.

Best team compositions and artifacts for Eula in Genshin Impact

Best team compositions for Eula

Cryo element is perhaps the most versatile in Genshin Impact thus far. Cryo is needed for many powerful elemental reactions in the game: Superconduct, Freeze, and Melt. Since Cryo characters can work well with units of any element, players have a lot of options when they build Eula’s team.

Kaeya, Fischl, Barbara

Genshin Impact team: Kaeya. Fischl, and Barbara

This F2P-friendly team can work great for Eula. Barbara works as the healer of the team, but more importantly, she acts as a catalyst to Freeze reactions.

Kaeya’s Burst is a good source of extra DPS, and will consistently infuse enemies with Cryo. Also, thanks to Elemental resonance, Kaeya will give Eula a higher Crit Rate against frozen and Cryo-affected enemies.

As one of the best sub-DPS characters in the game, Fischl’s Oz is incredibly powerful. Oz also inflicts enemies with Electro, making superconduct reactions easier for Eula.

As a bonus, Fischl can help buff Eula even more when she has the right artifacts. If Fischl has a four-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith, Oz’s attacks will consistently buff Eula’s ATK when she’s in play.

Zhongli, Fischl, Rosaria

Genshin Impact team: Zhongli, Fischl, and Rosaria

This team, like many others built around Eula, capitalizes on DPS buffs and debuffs to enemy resistances. Zhongli’s Jade Shield lowers the enemies’ physical Damage resistance, and Fischl helps do the same via Superconduct reactions. Meanwhile, Rosaria’s Shadow Samaritan talent will buff Eula’s Crit Rate and give her the energy to charge her Burst.

Xinyan, Xingqiu, Beidou

Genshin Impact team: Xinyan, Xingqiu, and Beidou

The featured characters on Eula’s “Born of Ocean Swell” banner make for a great team. Xingqiu is a top-tier support DPS unit who can also work with Eula to freeze enemies. Moreover, both Beidou and Xinyan can help Eula deal more physical damage.

One of Xinyan's passive talents increases any character’s Physical damage by 15% when shielded by her skill. As a debuff, Beidou helps create superconduct reactions that lower enemies’ Physical damage resistance.

Since there’s currently a good chance to get these characters, players should consider building this team as they get more constellations.

Best artifacts for Eula

Players should focus especially on physical damage buffs when choosing artifact sets for Eula. Both the Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry sets are viable options, since they both increase physical damage by 25% with a two-piece set equipped.

The Bloodstained Chivalry’s four-piece set bonus doesn’t help Eula much, since it only improves charged attacks. However, players can build Eula with two Bloodstained and two Pale Flame artifacts to get both physical damage bonuses.

Players should also consider giving Eula a full four-piece set of Pale Flame artifacts. This set bonus gives the character attack buffs when an Elemental Skill hits. This effect can stack up to two times, and the two-piece physical damage bonus is doubled with two active stacks.

Pale Flame artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

The key to maximizing this four-piece bonus is landing Elemental Skills consistently. Players can swap to a support character to keep landing skills, or they can spam Eula’s tap-version of her Elemental Skill. Unless Eula is at C2 or above, the held version of her Skill has too much of a cooldown to really work with four Pale Flame artifacts.

Genshin Impact players should prioritize ATK %, Crit Rate and Crit Damage in Eula’s stats and substats. Also, a Goblet artifact that buffs Physical DMG will prove very useful.

For a full build guide, players can refer to Braxophone’s video below.

Genshin Impact players should keep in mind that gameplay is team-oriented. Although Eula's physical damage doesn't take advantage of elemental reactions, there are still optimal characters to pair her with. With the right artifacts and support units around her, Eula is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact thus far.

