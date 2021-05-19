Best build for Eula with 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact

The long-awaited character, Eula, has officially made her debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Eula is a claymore-wielding Cryo character, and she’s one of the best options to fill the main DPS slot on the players' team. She deals incredible physical damage with her normal attacks, and her Elemental Burst is also very powerful.

Many players choose not to wish on weapon banners and usually don’t have a five-star claymore in their inventory, so this article explains how to build Eula using solid artifacts and four-star weapons only.

Genshin Impact: Best 4-star weapons build for Eula

F2P and low-spending players have some great weapon options to use on the new Cryo character.

Best 4-star weapons for Eula

There are several four-star claymores that Eula players can choose from. For one, the Serpent Spine stacks buffs onto her ATK just by keeping her in play. As a main DPS option, Eula should often be on the field for good stretches of time before switching, meaning the Serpent Spine effect works great for her.

The Serpent Spine also increases the damage taken, as the character stays in play for longer periods of time. But, Eula’s Grimheart stacks can counter this debuff.

Serpent Spine (image via Genshin Impact)

The Serpent Spine isn’t available for Genshin Impact players who are completely F2P, as it can only be obtained in the Gnostic Hymn addition to the Battle Pass. Thankfully, there are some solid craftable claymores that Eula can use effectively.

One craftable weapon is the Snow-Tombed Starsilver. When this weapon lands normal and charged attacks, sometimes an icicle falls, dealing massive damage. Moreover, this icicle deals over twice as much damage to enemies affected by Cryo. Eula can use her Elemental abilities to infuse Cryo into her enemies, meaning she can get these added icicle buffs on a regular basis.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (image via Genshin Impact)

The Snow-Tombed Starsilver also buffs Physical DMG by up to 34.5% via its substat, which is a great fit for Eula’s gameplay.

And lastly, the Prototype Archaic is a solid weapon choice for Eula. This claymore is also a craftable item, so F2P players can even enhance it further by getting it to refinement level five.

Prototype Archaic (image via Genshin Impact)

The Prototype Archaic has the same base ATK as the Snow-Tombed Starsilver, capping out at 565, and its substat buffs ATK by up to 27.6%. When this weapon lands a normal or charged attack, there is a 50% chance to deal a lot of extra DMG in a small AoE. This effect can only be triggered once every 15 seconds, but the stats and damage buff still make it a good pickup for Eula.

Best artifacts for Eula

As a main DPS claymore wielder, Eula relies a lot on her physical DMG output. So, the best artifact sets to equip Eula with are the ones with set effects that increase physical DMG.

The absolute best four-piece set to equip onto Eula is the new Pale Flame set that was released alongside version 1.5. With a two-piece set equipped, the Pale Flame artifacts boost Physical Damage by 25%. With the full four-piece set, the character gets ATK buffs when an Elemental Skill hits. This effect can stack upto twice, and with two stacks, the set’s Physical Damage buff is doubled.

Pale Flame artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

Genshin Impact players can also equip Eula with Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts to buff Physical DMG. The four-piece set only buffs charged attacks, which doesn’t really help Eula. However, the two-piece set bonus is the same as the Pale Flame’s two-piece bonus. So, using a two-piece set of Pale Flame and a two-piece set of Bloodstained Chivalry will provide two 25% buffs to Physical DMG, which makes for a solid Eula build.

Bloodstained Chivalry artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

Eula players should work to get artifacts that increase ATK %, Crit Rate and Crit Damage. If available, a Goblet artifact that increases Physical Damage is the best option for this slot.

Damage-focused builds have long been the meta for DPS characters like Eula in Genshin Impact. Although her Burst ability is powerful enough to consider boosting her Elemental Recharge, the preferred gameplay for Eula currently prioritizes Physical Damage. This means Elemental Mastery definitely isn’t necessary, and Elemental Recharge is good but not quite as good as the damage-boosting stats.

