Where to find the unusual Hilichurl "Wei" in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has shown players many interesting creatures and enemies in the seven months since the game’s global release, but perhaps none have been more unique than theunusuall Hilichurl named Wei.

However, it’s a bit of a stretch to say Wei is an enemy. The unusual Hilichurl never initiates combat, and only attacks when provoked. When defeated, he leaves behind some valuable rewards.

Players can farm these rewards by fighting and defeating Wei twice each day. To maximize rewards, players can also enter multiplayer mode, since a party of four can find eight Unusual Hilichurls in a day.

Where can Wei be found in Genshin Impact?

There are 14 places where players may encounter Wei in the world of Teyvat, six of which are in Mondstadt and the other eight are in the larger land of Liyue. After defeating Wei, he will spawn once at another of the possible locations.

In combat, Wei throws Primogems and cabbages as projectiles, tosses his Homu doll, and uses his suitcase as a melee weapon. When defeated, Wei drops 18 Adventure EXP, 233 Mora, and one to three cabbages.

Locations for Wei in Mondstadt

Unusual Hilichurl map locations in Mondstadt (image via Genshin Impact)

Thankfully, Wei mostly appears near teleport waypoints and Statues of the Seven, which makes the tedious process of finding him just a little easier. On Mondstadt, players can find Wei in the following locations:

Stormbearer Mountains: West of the Anemo Hypostasis Windrise: Sitting under the big tree in Windrise that’s right next to the Statue of the Seven Dadaupa Gorge: On the cliff north of the Cemetery of Swords Cape Oath: Gazing at the sea from on top of the cliff Stormterror’s Lair: On the broken bridge southwest of the Statue of the Seven Lupus Boreas’ arena: On top of the arena walls to the left of the entrance

Locations for Wei in Liyue

Unusual Hilichurl map locations in Liyue (image via Genshin Impact)

In Liyue, Wei’s locations are close to waypoints and easy to search. Checking the Stone Gate location may be the most annoying. None of the locations should be too much trouble regardless, and players can look for Wei in these Liyue locations:

Qingce Village: Relaxing in the fields in northern part of the village Stone Gate: On top of the cliff that’s just to the east of the teleport waypoint Mingyun Village: Southwest of the domain that’s east of the village Qingyun Peak: Just slightly north of the Statue of the Seven, standing on the cloud-shaped rock platforms Cuije Slope: Among the nine pillars, on the stone ground near the entrance to the tomb Tianqiu Valley: East of the large body of water, on a broken platform North of Liyue Harbor: South of Guili plains, on a cliff that overlooks Liyue Harbor Lingju Pass: South of the teleport waypoint, atop one of the plateaus

