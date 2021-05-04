Best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact with Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set

The current character event banner in Genshin Impact features one of the strongest support units in the game, Zhongli.

Many players have saved up their Primogems in hopes of pulling this powerful five-star character. With some new artifacts that arrived with the 1.5 update, there are now more ways than ever to build Zhongli.

The new Tenacity of the Millelith set is extremely powerful in the right hands, and it seems like it was designed specifically for the Geo Archon.

Best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact using the Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts

Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set bonuses (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli and the new Tenacity of the Millelith set were seemingly made for one another.

The Tenacity of the Millelith set boosts HP by 20% when two of the artifacts are equipped. And with the four-piece set, the artifacts buff ATK and shield strength of party members after getting a hit with an elemental skill.

For Zhongli, the four piece set is incredibly useful, as the artifact buff effects can occur even when Zhongli isn’t on the field.

Although Zhongli himself will be a better burst DPS unit with Noblesse Oblige and Archaic Petra artifact sets, the team buff provided by the new artifact set more than makes up for his lower DPS viability.

Best artifact substats for the new Zhongli build

Zhongli equipped with a Tenacity of the Millelith artifact in Genshin Impact (image via Zy0x)

Artifact stats that aren’t attack-focused haven’t exactly been sought after in Genshin Impact thus far. In pre-1.5 Zhongli builds, for example, ATK and Crit Rate/DMG artifacts were recommended as per usual. However in this Zhongli build, things are a little different.

The purpose of this build is to use Zhongli primarily for his Elemental Skill, creating shields and providing some sub-DPS via his Stone Steles. So, since Zhongli’s HP improves shield strength as well as the Steles’ damage, HP buffs should be the main goal when it comes to selecting Zhongli’s artifacts.

Best weapons for Zhongli’s Tenacity of the Millelith build

The Staff of Homa is the best weapon for Zhongli in most if not all builds.

The Crit DMG substat is a huge improvement on his DPS, and moreover, the polearm’s passive ability buffs HP and ATK. These buffs synchronize perfectly with Zhongli’s natural ability to improve his ATK based on his HP.

Genshin Impact character screen of Zhongli with the Staff of Homa

Of course, most players don’t have the Staff of Homa. Fortunately, there are still some great F2P polearms that work great with this Zhongli build.

The Black Tassel is likely the best three-star option, if only for the HP boost. Favonius Lance is also a good option, especially for teams in need of Energy Recharge.

This four-star lance gives crits a good chance of generating elemental particles that are not element-specific, meaning any character can absorb the particles to charge their Elemental Burst.

Favonius Lance in-game description (image via Genshin Impact)

Also, Zhongli can always rely on his signature polearm, the Vortex Vanquisher.

Genshin Impact character page for Zhongli with the Vortex Vanquisher polearm

This polearm is one of the best in the game, and is great for a Zhongli support build. Players who have this five-star weapon can surely entrust it to Zhongli to improve his shielding abilities and ATK damage.

With Zhongli naturally a top-tier shield support character, any of the above weapons should pair well with HP-boosting artifacts from the new Tenacity of the Millelith set. With the new build available, Zhongli is sure to be a great unit who makes all his teammates better.

